Today’s Octordle #1350 Hints And Answers – October 5, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1350 answers for October 5, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1350 Hints For October 5, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, W, A, T, H, Y, Y, R

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are R, A, V, G, T, T, F, D

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle Classic #1350 Answers For October 5, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1350:

Click to reveal Octordle #1350 Answers for October 5, 2025 Word 1: RELAY

RELAY Word 2: ALLOW

ALLOW Word 3: VIOLA

VIOLA Word 4: GLINT

GLINT Word 5: TOUCH

TOUCH Word 6: TESTY

TESTY Word 7: FORTY

FORTY Word 8: DIVER

Today’s Octordle was a satisfying puzzle that relied heavily on common letters and word patterns. The real trick was navigating the repetitions, not just within words, but across them—particularly the recurring final letter that appeared in three of the solutions. This created a clever misdirection that required players to think beyond individual words and consider the puzzle as a whole. A very clean and enjoyable solve without any obscure vocabulary.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Octordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1350 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 5th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 5, 2025: Word 1: GRADE

GRADE Word 2: MOUNT

MOUNT Word 3: WAIST

WAIST Word 4: HARDY

HARDY Word 5: POPPY

POPPY Word 6: SMASH

SMASH Word 7: BRAVE

BRAVE Word 8: ORDER

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1350 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1350 for October 5th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 5, 2025 Word 1: TRIAL

TRIAL Word 2: DEPTH

DEPTH Word 3: PHONY

PHONY Word 4: LOFTY

LOFTY Word 5: GIVER

GIVER Word 6: UMBRA

UMBRA Word 7: DALLY

DALLY Word 8: PERKY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1350 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1350 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 5, 2025 Word 1: HYDRO

HYDRO Word 2: FISHY

FISHY Word 3: ARTSY

ARTSY Word 4: TILDE

TILDE Word 5: DINGY

DINGY Word 6: FORCE

FORCE Word 7: ELOPE

ELOPE Word 8: TWEET

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1349 Answers For October 4, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: KIOSK

KIOSK Word 2: BLINK

BLINK Word 3: ALIGN

ALIGN Word 4: VERVE

VERVE Word 5: GAMUT

GAMUT Word 6: SMELT

SMELT Word 7: BULGE

BULGE Word 8: JUICY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!