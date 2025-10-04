Today’s Octordle #1350 Hints And Answers – October 5, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1350 answers for October 5, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.
Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1350 Hints For October 5, 2025
If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:
Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition
Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters
Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels
There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle
Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters
The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, W, A, T, H, Y, Y, R
Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters
The starting letters for today’s Octordle are R, A, V, G, T, T, F, D
Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J )
Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letters
Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.
Today’s Octordle Classic #1350 Answers For October 5, 2025
Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1350:
Click to reveal Octordle #1350 Answers for October 5, 2025
- Word 1: RELAY
- Word 2: ALLOW
- Word 3: VIOLA
- Word 4: GLINT
- Word 5: TOUCH
- Word 6: TESTY
- Word 7: FORTY
- Word 8: DIVER
Today’s Octordle was a satisfying puzzle that relied heavily on common letters and word patterns. The real trick was navigating the repetitions, not just within words, but across them—particularly the recurring final letter that appeared in three of the solutions. This created a clever misdirection that required players to think beyond individual words and consider the puzzle as a whole. A very clean and enjoyable solve without any obscure vocabulary.
Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1350 Answers
Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 5th, 2025:
Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 5, 2025:
- Word 1: GRADE
- Word 2: MOUNT
- Word 3: WAIST
- Word 4: HARDY
- Word 5: POPPY
- Word 6: SMASH
- Word 7: BRAVE
- Word 8: ORDER
Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1350 Answers
Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1350 for October 5th, 2025:
Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 5, 2025
- Word 1: TRIAL
- Word 2: DEPTH
- Word 3: PHONY
- Word 4: LOFTY
- Word 5: GIVER
- Word 6: UMBRA
- Word 7: DALLY
- Word 8: PERKY
Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1350 Answers
Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1350 Answers
Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 5, 2025
- Word 1: HYDRO
- Word 2: FISHY
- Word 3: ARTSY
- Word 4: TILDE
- Word 5: DINGY
- Word 6: FORCE
- Word 7: ELOPE
- Word 8: TWEET
Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1349 Answers For October 4, 2025
In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them
- Word 1: KIOSK
- Word 2: BLINK
- Word 3: ALIGN
- Word 4: VERVE
- Word 5: GAMUT
- Word 6: SMELT
- Word 7: BULGE
- Word 8: JUICY
How To Play Octordle
Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.
Here’s how it works:
- 🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.
- 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
- ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.
Key Rules to Remember:
- You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.
- Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.
- Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.
- Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.
Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!