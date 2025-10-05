Today’s Octordle #1351 Hints And Answers – October 6, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1351 answers for October 6, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1351 Hints For October 6, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 13 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are O, T, H, L, E, K, R, L

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are T, S, L, T, T, S, S, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1351 Answers For October 6, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1351:

Click to reveal Octordle #1351 Answers for October 6, 2025 Word 1: TEMPO

TEMPO Word 2: SCANT

SCANT Word 3: LAUGH

LAUGH Word 4: TROLL

TROLL Word 5: TITHE

TITHE Word 6: SMOCK

SMOCK Word 7: SOBER

SOBER Word 8: BOWEL

Today’s Octordle presented a balanced and enjoyable challenge. The words were mostly common, covering a nice range from musical timing to a mythical creature. There were a couple of repeated starting letters that required some careful elimination, but overall, it was a straightforward and satisfying puzzle to solve without any particularly tricky or obscure vocabulary.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1351 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 6th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 6, 2025: Word 1: ELDER

ELDER Word 2: SQUAT

SQUAT Word 3: FEAST

FEAST Word 4: BEGIN

BEGIN Word 5: POLAR

POLAR Word 6: FIELD

FIELD Word 7: METAL

METAL Word 8: PINCH

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1351 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1351 for October 6th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 6, 2025 Word 1: PENNY

PENNY Word 2: FIFTH

FIFTH Word 3: DRIED

DRIED Word 4: SCHWA

SCHWA Word 5: LONER

LONER Word 6: FORGO

FORGO Word 7: FLUTE

FLUTE Word 8: THEFT

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1351 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1351 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 6, 2025 Word 1: FLORA

FLORA Word 2: WHEAT

WHEAT Word 3: CAPER

CAPER Word 4: BRIDE

BRIDE Word 5: DIVER

DIVER Word 6: EVENT

EVENT Word 7: THICK

THICK Word 8: BROWN

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1350 Answers For October 5, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: RELAY

RELAY Word 2: ALLOW

ALLOW Word 3: VIOLA

VIOLA Word 4: GLINT

GLINT Word 5: TOUCH

TOUCH Word 6: TESTY

TESTY Word 7: FORTY

FORTY Word 8: DIVER

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!