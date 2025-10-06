Today’s Octordle #1352 Hints And Answers – October 7, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1352 answers for October 7, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1352 Hints For October 7, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are E, T, N, O, E, E, Y, N

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are S, S, G, H, G, B, F, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1352 Answers For October 7, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1352:

Click to reveal Octordle #1352 Answers for October 7, 2025 Word 1: SNARE

SNARE Word 2: SCOUT

SCOUT Word 3: GLEAN

GLEAN Word 4: HELLO

HELLO Word 5: GRACE

GRACE Word 6: BLARE

BLARE Word 7: FUNNY

FUNNY Word 8: BLOWN

Today’s Octordle presented a balanced and enjoyable challenge. The words felt familiar and accessible, covering a range of common actions, sounds, and descriptors. The puzzle was well-structured, with a few repeated starting and ending letters that provided helpful clues without making it too straightforward. It was a satisfying solve that didn’t require obscure vocabulary, making it a pleasant mental exercise for the day.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1352 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 7th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 7, 2025: Word 1: HENCE

HENCE Word 2: ALTAR

ALTAR Word 3: SCUBA

SCUBA Word 4: MUSTY

MUSTY Word 5: SEWER

SEWER Word 6: FLACK

FLACK Word 7: GLOVE

GLOVE Word 8: BIOME

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1352 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1352 for October 7th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 7, 2025 Word 1: HENCE

HENCE Word 2: ALTAR

ALTAR Word 3: SCUBA

SCUBA Word 4: MUSTY

MUSTY Word 5: SEWER

SEWER Word 6: FLACK

FLACK Word 7: GLOVE

GLOVE Word 8: BIOME

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1352 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1352 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 7, 2025 Word 1: APNEA

APNEA Word 2: PAINT

PAINT Word 3: OXIDE

OXIDE Word 4: THROB

THROB Word 5: AGAIN

AGAIN Word 6: EARTH

EARTH Word 7: DOWEL

DOWEL Word 8: REVEL

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1351 Answers For October 6, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: TEMPO

TEMPO Word 2: SCANT

SCANT Word 3: LAUGH

LAUGH Word 4: TROLL

TROLL Word 5: TITHE

TITHE Word 6: SMOCK

SMOCK Word 7: SOBER

SOBER Word 8: BOWEL

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!