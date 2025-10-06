Home » Puzzles » Today’s Octordle #1352 Hints And Answers – October 7, 2025

Today’s Octordle #1352 Hints And Answers – October 7, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1352 answers for October 7, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1352 Hints And Answers – October 7, 2025

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1352 Hints For October 7, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition

Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels

There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters

The ending letters for today’s Octordle are E, T, N, O, E, E, Y, N

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters

The starting letters for today’s Octordle are S, S, G, H, G, B, F, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J )

Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1352 Answers For October 7, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1352:

Click to reveal Octordle #1352 Answers for October 7, 2025
  • Word 1: SNARE
  • Word 2: SCOUT
  • Word 3: GLEAN
  • Word 4: HELLO
  • Word 5: GRACE
  • Word 6: BLARE
  • Word 7: FUNNY
  • Word 8: BLOWN

Today’s Octordle presented a balanced and enjoyable challenge. The words felt familiar and accessible, covering a range of common actions, sounds, and descriptors. The puzzle was well-structured, with a few repeated starting and ending letters that provided helpful clues without making it too straightforward. It was a satisfying solve that didn’t require obscure vocabulary, making it a pleasant mental exercise for the day.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1352 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 7th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 7, 2025:
  • Word 1: HENCE
  • Word 2: ALTAR
  • Word 3: SCUBA
  • Word 4: MUSTY
  • Word 5: SEWER
  • Word 6: FLACK
  • Word 7: GLOVE
  • Word 8: BIOME

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1352 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1352 for October 7th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 7, 2025
  • Word 1: HENCE
  • Word 2: ALTAR
  • Word 3: SCUBA
  • Word 4: MUSTY
  • Word 5: SEWER
  • Word 6: FLACK
  • Word 7: GLOVE
  • Word 8: BIOME

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1352 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1352 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 7, 2025
  • Word 1: APNEA
  • Word 2: PAINT
  • Word 3: OXIDE
  • Word 4: THROB
  • Word 5: AGAIN
  • Word 6: EARTH
  • Word 7: DOWEL
  • Word 8: REVEL

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1351 Answers For October 6, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

  • Word 1: TEMPO
  • Word 2: SCANT
  • Word 3: LAUGH
  • Word 4: TROLL
  • Word 5: TITHE
  • Word 6: SMOCK
  • Word 7: SOBER
  • Word 8: BOWEL

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

  • 🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.
  • 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
  • Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

  • You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.
  • Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.
  • Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.
  • Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Today’s NYT Pips #50 Answers and Hints – October 7,...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1571 Hints, Answers – October 7, 2025

“Unusual Companions” Today’s NYT Strands #583 Hints and Answers for...

Today’s Quordle #1352 Hints And Answers – October 7, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #849 Hints, Answers – October 7, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1257, October 7, 2025

Today’s Hurdle #1374 Answer – October 6, 2025

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – October 6, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For October 6, 2025

“THE CLUMSY FLYING…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 6, 2025)