Today’s Octordle #1353 Hints And Answers – October 8, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1353 answers for October 8, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1353 Hints For October 8, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are L, P, Y, N, R, R, Y, K

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are L, S, D, T, F, W, N, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1353 Answers For October 8, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1353:

Click to reveal Octordle #1353 Answers for October 8, 2025 Word 1: LOYAL

LOYAL Word 2: SKIMP

SKIMP Word 3: DADDY

DADDY Word 4: TALON

TALON Word 5: FLAIR

FLAIR Word 6: WAGER

WAGER Word 7: NINNY

NINNY Word 8: STOCK

Today’s Octordle offered a captivating and diverse set of words, striking a balance between straightforward vocabulary and words with less common letter combinations. The inclusion of two pairs of words ending with the same letter, R and Y, added a subtle layer of complexity to the hunt for the final letters. The puzzle was a delightful test of breadth, jumping from terms expressing character, to verbs of action, to familial and predatory nouns, making for a refreshing and well-rounded linguistic challenge. I would rate this puzzle 3 out of 5!

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1353 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 8th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 8, 2025: Word 1: CLUMP

CLUMP Word 2: SMART

SMART Word 3: CUBIC

CUBIC Word 4: WROTE

WROTE Word 5: PATIO

PATIO Word 6: WHERE

WHERE Word 7: BLIND

BLIND Word 8: LEVEL

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1353 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1353 for October 8th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 8, 2025 Word 1: PRISM

PRISM Word 2: CANNY

CANNY Word 3: TOPIC

TOPIC Word 4: VAPOR

VAPOR Word 5: THUMB

THUMB Word 6: MERIT

MERIT Word 7: MATEY

MATEY Word 8: WHINY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1353 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1352 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 7, 2025 Word 1: SOAPY

SOAPY Word 2: SPELL

SPELL Word 3: RAYON

RAYON Word 4: AUDIT

AUDIT Word 5: DENSE

DENSE Word 6: IDYLL

IDYLL Word 7: MACRO

MACRO Word 8: TORCH

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1352 Answers For October 7, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: SNARE

SNARE Word 2: SCOUT

SCOUT Word 3: GLEAN

GLEAN Word 4: HELLO

HELLO Word 5: GRACE

GRACE Word 6: BLARE

BLARE Word 7: FUNNY

FUNNY Word 8: BLOWN

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!