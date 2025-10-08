Today’s Octordle #1354 Hints And Answers – October 9, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1354 answers for October 9, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1354 Hints For October 9, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 17 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are N, S, Y, Y, E, E, P, L

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are F, A, A, N, C, L, S, D

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1354 Answers For October 9, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1354:

Click to reveal Octordle #1354 Answers for October 9, 2025 Word 1: FELON

FELON Word 2: AMASS

AMASS Word 3: ASSAY

ASSAY Word 4: NERDY

NERDY Word 5: CHUTE

CHUTE Word 6: LEASE

LEASE Word 7: STRIP

STRIP Word 8: DECAL

Today’s Octordle featured an intriguing mix of vocabulary, notably including two pairs of words that shared the same final letter, Y and E, which added a slight twist to the usual hunt for unique endings. The words ranged from terms for people and actions to more descriptive adjectives, providing a broad linguistic challenge. The overall arrangement felt balanced, offering a fair and enjoyable test of one’s word-solving skills without relying on overly obscure or tricky combinations. It was a well-constructed and satisfying puzzle to solve. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5!

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1354 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 9th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 9, 2025: Word 1: INPUT

INPUT Word 2: CRISP

CRISP Word 3: CHAIR

CHAIR Word 4: WHEEL

WHEEL Word 5: EXALT

EXALT Word 6: DEALT

DEALT Word 7: REPAY

REPAY Word 8: WORST

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1354 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1354 for October 9th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 9, 2025 Word 1: DUVET

DUVET Word 2: SPASM

SPASM Word 3: TEDDY

TEDDY Word 4: SHOOK

SHOOK Word 5: ACORN

ACORN Word 6: FLYBY

FLYBY Word 7: CLUMP

CLUMP Word 8: SHARK

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1354 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1354 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 9, 2025 Word 1: WACKY

WACKY Word 2: SAPPY

SAPPY Word 3: BISON

BISON Word 4: FRAME

FRAME Word 5: SULKY

SULKY Word 6: ROUGE

ROUGE Word 7: BAKER

BAKER Word 8: RESET

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1353 Answers For October 8, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: LOYAL

LOYAL Word 2: SKIMP

SKIMP Word 3: DADDY

DADDY Word 4: TALON

TALON Word 5: FLAIR

FLAIR Word 6: WAGER

WAGER Word 7: NINNY

NINNY Word 8: STOCK

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!