Today’s Octordle #1355 Hints And Answers – October 10, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1355 answers for October 10, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1355 Hints For October 10, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are L, P, L, E, E, N, T, H

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are F, G, A, M, B, U, S, M

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 5 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1355 Answers For October 10, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today's Octordle #1355:

Click to reveal Octordle #1355 Answers for October 10, 2025 Word 1: FRAIL

FRAIL Word 2: GRASP

GRASP Word 3: ATOLL

ATOLL Word 4: MAUVE

MAUVE Word 5: BRACE

BRACE Word 6: UNION

UNION Word 7: SHORT

SHORT Word 8: MUNCH

Today’s Octordle presented a nice variety in its set of words. It was a well-balanced puzzle, moving from words that describe a physical state or condition to those that are more action-oriented, and including a couple of terms that refer to locations or specific items. This mix of verbs, nouns, and adjectives required players to think broadly across different parts of speech. The lack of excessive letter repetition across the set also added a layer of enjoyable challenge, making it a satisfying and engaging solve without being overtly difficult. I would rate this puzzle 3.5 out of 5!

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1355 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 10th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 10, 2025: Word 1: SNACK

SNACK Word 2: KNELT

KNELT Word 3: PURGE

PURGE Word 4: MATCH

MATCH Word 5: CURVE

CURVE Word 6: WRITE

WRITE Word 7: EVADE

EVADE Word 8: DAISY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1355 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1355 for October 10th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 10, 2025 Word 1: SHOAL

SHOAL Word 2: ARGUE

ARGUE Word 3: BUYER

BUYER Word 4: ENVOY

ENVOY Word 5: WIDTH

WIDTH Word 6: WITTY

WITTY Word 7: ELEGY

ELEGY Word 8: JOLLY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1355 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1355 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 10, 2025 Word 1: LOBBY

LOBBY Word 2: MIRTH

MIRTH Word 3: MECCA

MECCA Word 4: GOOEY

GOOEY Word 5: REBUT

REBUT Word 6: CHILL

CHILL Word 7: SHELF

SHELF Word 8: SNIPE

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1354 Answers For October 9, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: FELON

FELON Word 2: AMASS

AMASS Word 3: ASSAY

ASSAY Word 4: NERDY

NERDY Word 5: CHUTE

CHUTE Word 6: LEASE

LEASE Word 7: STRIP

STRIP Word 8: DECAL

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!