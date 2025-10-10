Today’s Octordle #1356 Hints And Answers – October 11, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1356 answers for October 11, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1356 Hints For October 11, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are L, K, Y, E, E, Y, Y, P

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are Q, S, L, W, A, W, L, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 4 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1356 Answers For October 11, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today's Octordle #1356:

Click to reveal Octordle #1356 Answers for October 11, 2025 Word 1: QUELL

QUELL Word 2: SMACK

SMACK Word 3: LOWLY

LOWLY Word 4: WRITE

WRITE Word 5: AROSE

AROSE Word 6: WARTY

WARTY Word 7: LORRY

LORRY Word 8: STEEP

Today’s Octordle offered a fun linguistic journey, featuring a notable group of words with doubled letters. It moved smoothly from a word describing suppression to terms about physical actions and then to various descriptive adjectives. The puzzle felt cohesive yet varied, blending a strong verb, a few common adjectives, and some slightly more unusual vocabulary. This mix kept the player on their toes, demanding both common knowledge and a slightly wider vocabulary, resulting in a neat and satisfying brain-teaser. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5!

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1356 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 11th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 11, 2025: Word 1: OFFER

OFFER Word 2: STORY

STORY Word 3: FOUND

FOUND Word 4: RAPID

RAPID Word 5: ONSET

ONSET Word 6: CHEST

CHEST Word 7: BRACE

BRACE Word 8: HEADY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1356 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1356 for October 11th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 11, 2025 Word 1: CARGO

CARGO Word 2: KNOLL

KNOLL Word 3: CLAIM

CLAIM Word 4: BATHE

BATHE Word 5: LEAFY

LEAFY Word 6: RADAR

RADAR Word 7: DITTY

DITTY Word 8: SLACK

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1356 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1356 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 11, 2025 Word 1: COMET

COMET Word 2: STAGE

STAGE Word 3: QUILL

QUILL Word 4: ENACT

ENACT Word 5: PATSY

PATSY Word 6: LIVID

LIVID Word 7: LEGAL

LEGAL Word 8: CLERK

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1355 Answers For October 10, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: FRAIL

FRAIL Word 2: GRASP

GRASP Word 3: ATOLL

ATOLL Word 4: MAUVE

MAUVE Word 5: BRACE

BRACE Word 6: UNION

UNION Word 7: SHORT

SHORT Word 8: MUNCH

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!