Today’s Octordle #1357 Hints And Answers – October 12, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1357 answers for October 12, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1357 Hints For October 12, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, E, E, L, Y, R, L, M

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are A, D, S, P, A, S, A, I

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 5 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1357 Answers For October 12, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle Classic #1357:

Click to reveal Octordle #1357 Answers for October 12, 2025 Word 1: ALLOY

ALLOY Word 2: DANCE

DANCE Word 3: SHAPE

SHAPE Word 4: PANEL

PANEL Word 5: AMPLY

AMPLY Word 6: SMEAR

SMEAR Word 7: AXIAL

AXIAL Word 8: IDIOM

Today’s Octordle presented a nice variety, starting with a metallic blend and moving through words of motion, form, and even geometry. The mix of simple, high-frequency words alongside a couple that required a more thoughtful recall of vocabulary made for a well-balanced challenge. The letter patterns were just varied enough to keep me guessing, particularly with a few words sharing common starting or ending consonant clusters. It was a solid, engaging set of words that rewarded a systematic approach. A pleasing and not overly taxing solve! 4 out of 5!

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1357 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 12th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 12, 2025: Word 1: DRAMA

DRAMA Word 2: PARTY

PARTY Word 3: BERRY

BERRY Word 4: GRADE

GRADE Word 5: MOUNT

MOUNT Word 6: WAIST

WAIST Word 7: HARDY

HARDY Word 8: POPPY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1357 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1357 for October 12th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 12, 2025 Word 1: SHUSH

SHUSH Word 2: TOXIC

TOXIC Word 3: DERBY

DERBY Word 4: CHARM

CHARM Word 5: UNWED

UNWED Word 6: TIPSY

TIPSY Word 7: GOOFY

GOOFY Word 8: HOARD

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1357 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1357 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 12, 2025 Word 1: HUMPH

HUMPH Word 2: CADDY

CADDY Word 3: CRASS

CRASS Word 4: DAIRY

DAIRY Word 5: VERSO

VERSO Word 6: VALOR

VALOR Word 7: CRONE

CRONE Word 8: PLAID

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1356 Answers For October 11, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: QUELL

QUELL Word 2: SMACK

SMACK Word 3: LOWLY

LOWLY Word 4: WRITE

WRITE Word 5: AROSE

AROSE Word 6: WARTY

WARTY Word 7: LORRY

LORRY Word 8: STEEP

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!