Today’s Octordle #1358 Hints And Answers – October 13, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1358 answers for October 13, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1358 Hints For October 13, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 13 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are H, L, K, P, O, T, O, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are N, L, B, C, J, F, I, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 4 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1358 Answers For October 13, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1358:

Click to reveal Octordle #1358 Answers for October 13, 2025 Word 1: NORTH

NORTH Word 2: LOCAL

LOCAL Word 3: BLACK

BLACK Word 4: CHUMP

CHUMP Word 5: JUMBO

JUMBO Word 6: FLOAT

FLOAT Word 7: IGLOO

IGLOO Word 8: BIDDY

Today’s Octordle presented a diverse and stimulating set of words. The puzzle cleverly wove together words from various linguistic corners, moving from geographical and common descriptors to terms that felt more unique, perhaps even a touch archaic or specific. The sheer variety in the starting and ending letters kept the solving process lively, forcing a broad exploration of the keyboard. This particular combination of words resulted in a balanced, medium-difficulty challenge—a satisfying blend of familiar foundations and less-common vocabulary. It was an excellent exercise in flexible word strategy. A pleasing and not overly taxing solve! 3.5 out of 5!

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1358 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 13th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 13, 2025: Word 1: SPOIL

SPOIL Word 2: MERRY

MERRY Word 3: STEAK

STEAK Word 4: BRAWL

BRAWL Word 5: SPINE

SPINE Word 6: BLINK

BLINK Word 7: THUMP

THUMP Word 8: CRAVE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1358 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1358 for October 13th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 13, 2025 Word 1: MOUND

MOUND Word 2: TOUGH

TOUGH Word 3: GULCH

GULCH Word 4: CHORE

CHORE Word 5: AHEAD

AHEAD Word 6: FLUNK

FLUNK Word 7: VOTER

VOTER Word 8: BITTY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1358 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1358 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 13, 2025 Word 1: QUELL

QUELL Word 2: UNCLE

UNCLE Word 3: NINNY

NINNY Word 4: BINGE

BINGE Word 5: MISSY

MISSY Word 6: GRUEL

GRUEL Word 7: QUITE

QUITE Word 8: OVINE

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1357 Answers For October 12, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: ALLOY

ALLOY Word 2: DANCE

DANCE Word 3: SHAPE

SHAPE Word 4: PANEL

PANEL Word 5: AMPLY

AMPLY Word 6: SMEAR

SMEAR Word 7: AXIAL

AXIAL Word 8: IDIOM

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!