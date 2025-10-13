Today’s Octordle #1359 Hints And Answers – October 14, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1359 answers for October 14, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1359 Hints For October 14, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 1 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 17 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are R, C, H, R, E, T, M, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are F, O, F, S, C, E, D, T

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 6 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1359 Answers For October 14, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1359:

Click to reveal Octordle #1359 Answers for October 14, 2025 Word 1: FLYER

FLYER Word 2: OPTIC

OPTIC Word 3: FROTH

FROTH Word 4: SONAR

SONAR Word 5: CHAFE

CHAFE Word 6: ENACT

ENACT Word 7: DENIM

DENIM Word 8: THYME

Today’s Octordle presented a nice array of words that were highly varied in their origin and meaning. We saw terms related to movement and communication alongside words for physical states, measurement, and materials. This particular blend of vocabulary, from a broader form of media to a specific sensory term and a type of fabric, made the solve engaging. The set felt thoughtfully curated, demanding a good command of common English words without relying on obscure vocabulary, making it a very fair and enjoyable challenge. A pleasing and not overly taxing solve! 3 out of 5!

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1359 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 14th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 14, 2025: Word 1: MODEL

MODEL Word 2: GRIPE

GRIPE Word 3: CHUNK

CHUNK Word 4: BREAD

BREAD Word 5: ALIVE

ALIVE Word 6: TRAIN

TRAIN Word 7: WITTY

WITTY Word 8: CHAMP

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1359 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1359 for October 14th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 14, 2025 Word 1: BROOM

BROOM Word 2: PLIER

PLIER Word 3: BLUER

BLUER Word 4: WHISK

WHISK Word 5: CUTIE

CUTIE Word 6: MATTE

MATTE Word 7: ALOUD

ALOUD Word 8: TULLE

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1359 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1359 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 14, 2025 Word 1: AMASS

AMASS Word 2: OTHER

OTHER Word 3: ENJOY

ENJOY Word 4: LEAVE

LEAVE Word 5: GOLLY

GOLLY Word 6: BRAID

BRAID Word 7: SWOOP

SWOOP Word 8: PULSE

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1358 Answers For October 13, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: NORTH

NORTH Word 2: LOCAL

LOCAL Word 3: BLACK

BLACK Word 4: CHUMP

CHUMP Word 5: JUMBO

JUMBO Word 6: FLOAT

FLOAT Word 7: IGLOO

IGLOO Word 8: BIDDY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!