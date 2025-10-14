Today’s Octordle #1360 Hints And Answers – October 15, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1360 answers for October 15, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1360 Hints For October 15, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 12 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are L, K, H, R, L, N, L, D

Octordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today's Octordle are W, S, R, C, S, A, B, A

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 3 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1360 Answers For October 15, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1360:

Click to reveal Octordle #1360 Answers for October 15, 2025 Word 1: WHIRL

WHIRL Word 2: STICK

STICK Word 3: ROUGH

ROUGH Word 4: COVER

COVER Word 5: SPELL

SPELL Word 6: ASHEN

ASHEN Word 7: BEZEL

BEZEL Word 8: ABLED

Today’s Octordle presented a surprisingly diverse challenge. The words spanned a wide emotional and conceptual spectrum, moving from words describing a swift, circular motion and an unrefined texture to terms related to a temporary state and a pale color. There was a nice mix of common and slightly less common vocabulary, which kept the process engaging without being frustratingly obscure. The blend of simple consonant-vowel structures and more complex digraphs made it a well-rounded and satisfying linguistic workout. I’d rate today’s Octordle 3.4 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1360 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 15th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 15, 2025: Word 1: FINER

FINER Word 2: BRIEF

BRIEF Word 3: SLICE

SLICE Word 4: CLUMP

CLUMP Word 5: SMART

SMART Word 6: CUBIC

CUBIC Word 7: WROTE

WROTE Word 8: PATIO

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1360 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1360 for October 15th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 15, 2025 Word 1: BRASH

BRASH Word 2: AFOUL

AFOUL Word 3: CATER

CATER Word 4: WHINE

WHINE Word 5: CAROL

CAROL Word 6: ANIMA

ANIMA Word 7: AXIAL

AXIAL Word 8: HOVER

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1360 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1360 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 15, 2025 Word 1: BLUFF

BLUFF Word 2: GEEKY

GEEKY Word 3: TRAIN

TRAIN Word 4: SPITE

SPITE Word 5: NICER

NICER Word 6: HOVER

HOVER Word 7: ACRID

ACRID Word 8: SMILE

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1359 Answers For October 14, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: FLYER

FLYER Word 2: OPTIC

OPTIC Word 3: FROTH

FROTH Word 4: SONAR

SONAR Word 5: CHAFE

CHAFE Word 6: ENACT

ENACT Word 7: DENIM

DENIM Word 8: THYME

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!