Today’s Octordle #1361 Hints And Answers – October 16, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1361 answers for October 16, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1361 Hints For October 16, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are D, K, N, L, Y, D, T, R

The starting letters for today's Octordle are L, S, A, B, F, U, D, R

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 3 uncommon letters

Note: The following 2 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1361 Answers For October 16, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1361:

Click to reveal Octordle #1361 Answers for October 16, 2025 Word 1: LUCID

LUCID Word 2: SHEIK

SHEIK Word 3: AVIAN

AVIAN Word 4: BAGEL

BAGEL Word 5: FUSSY

FUSSY Word 6: UNFED

UNFED Word 7: DUVET

DUVET Word 8: REFER

Today’s Octordle presented a diverse and interesting set of words that rewarded a broad vocabulary. The solutions included a mix of abstract concepts, proper nouns, and everyday items, which forced a constant shift in guessing strategy. The inclusion of a few less-common letters, while not making the overall puzzle overly difficult, added a nice layer of challenge that required some careful letter placement. It was a well-balanced solve that felt satisfyingly complete. I’d rate today’s Octordle 4 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1361 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 16th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 16, 2025: Word 1: HONEY

HONEY Word 2: ASIDE

ASIDE Word 3: FLESH

FLESH Word 4: LOGIC

LOGIC Word 5: ROUGH

ROUGH Word 6: PROOF

PROOF Word 7: CLEAN

CLEAN Word 8: REMIT

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1361 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1361 for October 16th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 16, 2025 Word 1: BRAND

BRAND Word 2: DITTO

DITTO Word 3: BERTH

BERTH Word 4: BUMPY

BUMPY Word 5: PICKY

PICKY Word 6: FACET

FACET Word 7: BOUND

BOUND Word 8: SIEVE

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1361 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1361 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 16, 2025 Word 1: COACH

COACH Word 2: PLIER

PLIER Word 3: STERN

STERN Word 4: LOUSY

LOUSY Word 5: RETRY

RETRY Word 6: EXIST

EXIST Word 7: BERET

BERET Word 8: FAVOR

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1360 Answers For October 15, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: WHIRL

WHIRL Word 2: STICK

STICK Word 3: ROUGH

ROUGH Word 4: COVER

COVER Word 5: SPELL

SPELL Word 6: ASHEN

ASHEN Word 7: BEZEL

BEZEL Word 8: ABLED

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!