Today’s Octordle #1362 Hints And Answers – October 17, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1362 answers for October 17, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1362 Hints For October 17, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 10 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, T, M, Y, K, H, E, R

The starting letters for today's Octordle are I, U, A, D, S, T, P, A

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 3 uncommon letters

Note: The following 2 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1362 Answers For October 17, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1362:

Click to reveal Octordle #1362 Answers for October 17, 2025 Word 1: ITCHY

ITCHY Word 2: UNMET

UNMET Word 3: ALARM

ALARM Word 4: DOLLY

DOLLY Word 5: STARK

STARK Word 6: TRUTH

TRUTH Word 7: PURGE

PURGE Word 8: ARDOR

Today’s Octordle presented a nice, balanced challenge. The mix of vocabulary included a couple of familiar, common words alongside some slightly less frequent, though certainly standard, terms. The puzzle had an engaging rhythm, moving through words describing a sensation, an emotion, a state of being, and even a couple of proper nouns or names. It was a solid, rewarding set of words that required a thoughtful, deliberate approach rather than just relying on common letter patterns. I’d rate today’s Octordle 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1362 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 17th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 17, 2025: Word 1: DIRTY

DIRTY Word 2: BRIBE

BRIBE Word 3: WORLD

WORLD Word 4: RABID

RABID Word 5: SCARF

SCARF Word 6: AWARD

AWARD Word 7: RENEW

RENEW Word 8: STRAY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1362 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1362 for October 17th, 2025:

Word 1: WAVER

WAVER Word 2: THONG

THONG Word 3: HALVE

HALVE Word 4: HEAVE

HEAVE Word 5: DRAIN

DRAIN Word 6: GODLY

GODLY Word 7: AMISS

AMISS Word 8: APPLY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1362 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1362 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 17, 2025 Word 1: FINAL

FINAL Word 2: SOLVE

SOLVE Word 3: CURRY

CURRY Word 4: OLDER

OLDER Word 5: LATHE

LATHE Word 6: CORNY

CORNY Word 7: STEAD

STEAD Word 8: SLANG

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1361 Answers For October 16, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: LUCID

LUCID Word 2: SHEIK

SHEIK Word 3: AVIAN

AVIAN Word 4: BAGEL

BAGEL Word 5: FUSSY

FUSSY Word 6: UNFED

UNFED Word 7: DUVET

DUVET Word 8: REFER

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!