Today’s Octordle #1363 Hints And Answers – October 18, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1363 answers for October 18, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1363 Hints For October 18, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 17 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are G, L, K, T, T, L, A, K

The starting letters for today's Octordle are S, A, C, F, F, V, C, D

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letters

Note: The following 2 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1363 Answers For October 18, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1363:

Click to reveal Octordle #1363 Answers for October 18, 2025 Word 1: SPRIG

SPRIG Word 2: AWFUL

AWFUL Word 3: CREAK

CREAK Word 4: FIGHT

FIGHT Word 5: FAULT

FAULT Word 6: VITAL

VITAL Word 7: COCOA

COCOA Word 8: DRINK

Today’s Octordle offered a satisfying blend of vocabulary, demanding a flexible approach from the solver. The collection featured several words that, while common in everyday language, used some less frequent letter combinations, forcing a careful consideration of placement. The puzzle’s strength lay in its variety; it moved from nature and sensations to abstract concepts and essentials, creating a mentally engaging course of discovery. It was a well-balanced challenge that rewarded a systematic, yet adaptable, strategy, a genuinely solid and enjoyable solve. I’d rate today’s Octordle 4 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1363 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 18th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 18, 2025: Word 1: SPOUT

SPOUT Word 2: BOAST

BOAST Word 3: SHOUT

SHOUT Word 4: CRUMB

CRUMB Word 5: AHEAD

AHEAD Word 6: GRAVY

GRAVY Word 7: THEFT

THEFT Word 8: BLUSH

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1363 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1363 for October 18th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 18, 2025 Word 1: SHALT

SHALT Word 2: TERRA

TERRA Word 3: STEAK

STEAK Word 4: FLOWN

FLOWN Word 5: ROWER

ROWER Word 6: SEEDY

SEEDY Word 7: MINUS

MINUS Word 8: OPTIC

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1363 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1363 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 18, 2025 Word 1: OLIVE

OLIVE Word 2: BLESS

BLESS Word 3: WAIVE

WAIVE Word 4: SNAKY

SNAKY Word 5: PEACE

PEACE Word 6: EMBER

EMBER Word 7: SLATE

SLATE Word 8: WATCH

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1362 Answers For October 17, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: ITCHY

ITCHY Word 2: UNMET

UNMET Word 3: ALARM

ALARM Word 4: DOLLY

DOLLY Word 5: STARK

STARK Word 6: TRUTH

TRUTH Word 7: PURGE

PURGE Word 8: ARDOR

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!