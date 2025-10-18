Today’s Octordle #1364 Hints And Answers – October 19, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1364 answers for October 19, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1364 Hints For October 19, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 5 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, E, L, T, A, Y, T, E

The starting letters for today's Octordle are B, D, D, R, L, G, G, C

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letters

Note: The following 2 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1364 Answers For October 19, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1364:

Click to reveal Octordle #1364 Answers for October 19, 2025 Word 1: BOBBY

BOBBY Word 2: DIODE

DIODE Word 3: DROOL

DROOL Word 4: ROAST

ROAST Word 5: LARVA

LARVA Word 6: GAUDY

GAUDY Word 7: GAUNT

GAUNT Word 8: CABLE

Today’s Octordle offered a satisfying mix of vocabulary, ranging from a common name and simple descriptive words to more scientific and architectural terms. The collection of words felt quite varied, incorporating a good spread of letters and different linguistic origins. The inclusion of a few less-frequent letters, combined with some double letters and common vowel patterns, created a balanced challenge. It was a well-constructed puzzle that was engaging without being overly obscure, making for a genuinely enjoyable and thoughtful solve. I’d rate today’s Octordle 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1364 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 19th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 19, 2025: Word 1: BASIN

BASIN Word 2: DUMPY

DUMPY Word 3: TOUGH

TOUGH Word 4: SCOPE

SCOPE Word 5: FIRST

FIRST Word 6: STEAM

STEAM Word 7: KNEEL

KNEEL Word 8: RULER

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1364 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1364 for October 19th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 19, 2025 Word 1: GROOM

GROOM Word 2: PLUCK

PLUCK Word 3: KITTY

KITTY Word 4: ALBUM

ALBUM Word 5: ULTRA

ULTRA Word 6: HIPPY

HIPPY Word 7: PENNE

PENNE Word 8: SQUID

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1364 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1364 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 19, 2025 Word 1: STUDY

STUDY Word 2: BAGGY

BAGGY Word 3: DRAWN

DRAWN Word 4: CRUMP

CRUMP Word 5: FRONT

FRONT Word 6: ANTIC

ANTIC Word 7: CLEFT

CLEFT Word 8: YOUNG

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1363 Answers For October 18, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: SPRIG

SPRIG Word 2: AWFUL

AWFUL Word 3: CREAK

CREAK Word 4: FIGHT

FIGHT Word 5: FAULT

FAULT Word 6: VITAL

VITAL Word 7: COCOA

COCOA Word 8: DRINK

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!