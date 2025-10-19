Today’s Octordle #1365 Hints And Answers – October 20, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1365 answers for October 20, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1365 Hints For October 20, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, R, H, E, Y, E, T, H

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are W, M, C, F, R, V, F, C

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 3 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1365 Answers For October 20, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1365:

Word 1: WACKY

Word 2: MINER

Word 3: CINCH

Word 4: FLAKE

Word 5: RUSTY

Word 6: VERSE

Word 7: FACET

Word 8: CRASH

Today’s Octordle presented a surprisingly manageable challenge, despite the diversity of the answers. The words spanned a good range of topics, from descriptive adjectives and job titles to actions and fasteners. There was a satisfying mix of common letter patterns with a few less frequent ones thrown in. The solve felt like a gentle yet rewarding workout for the brain, with enough variety to keep the guessing game interesting without becoming overly frustrating. It was a well-balanced puzzle for an enjoyable session. I’d rate today’s Octordle 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1365 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 20th, 2025:

Word 1: QUAKE

Word 2: STOMP

Word 3: TRAIL

Word 4: NINJA

Word 5: FROZE

Word 6: BONUS

Word 7: HAVEN

Word 8: ROUND

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1365 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1365 for October 20th, 2025:

Word 1: DRINK

Word 2: CRESS

Word 3: QUASI

Word 4: HEAVY

Word 5: LLAMA

Word 6: CROOK

Word 7: BEGUN

Word 8: PRIME

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1365 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1365 Answers

Word 1: MACAW

Word 2: CHORE

Word 3: FINCH

Word 4: AMISS

Word 5: GRIME

Word 6: MAXIM

Word 7: ABBEY

Word 8: ROUND

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1364 Answers For October 19, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: BOBBY

Word 2: DIODE

Word 3: DROOL

Word 4: ROAST

Word 5: LARVA

Word 6: GAUDY

Word 7: GAUNT

Word 8: CABLE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!