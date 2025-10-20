Today’s Octordle #1366 Hints And Answers – October 21, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1366 answers for October 21, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1366 Hints For October 21, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 17 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are S, C, T, E, E, E, T, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are C, C, L, W, T, A, S, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1366 Answers For October 21, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1366:

Click to reveal Octordle #1366 Answers for October 21, 2025 Word 1: CROSS

CROSS Word 2: CYNIC

CYNIC Word 3: LIGHT

LIGHT Word 4: WHINE

WHINE Word 5: TITLE

TITLE Word 6: ASIDE

ASIDE Word 7: SPORT

SPORT Word 8: BOOZY

Today’s Octordle was a fantastic mix that really tested the solver’s range. It offered a fun blend of words, including two that started with the same letter, which added a nice layer of misdirection early on. There was a satisfying diversity in the ending letters, and the inclusion of a rather uncommon letter challenged the established word-finding strategy, making the discovery process all the more rewarding. The puzzle felt well-balanced, a genuine brain-teaser that was enjoyable from the first guess to the last. I’d rate today’s Octordle 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1366 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 21st, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 21, 2025: Word 1: APPLE

APPLE Word 2: PECAN

PECAN Word 3: THEME

THEME Word 4: ENTRY

ENTRY Word 5: DIGIT

DIGIT Word 6: MUSHY

MUSHY Word 7: PILOT

PILOT Word 8: CRASH

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1366 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1366 for October 21st, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 21, 2025 Word 1: SNIFF

SNIFF Word 2: GIDDY

GIDDY Word 3: VINYL

VINYL Word 4: SWORD

SWORD Word 5: BENCH

BENCH Word 6: RUGBY

RUGBY Word 7: MONTY

MONTY Word 8: REMIT

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1366 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1366 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 21st, 2025 Word 1: AWAKE

AWAKE Word 2: BANAL

BANAL Word 3: STEIN

STEIN Word 4: RECUR

RECUR Word 5: PIXIE

PIXIE Word 6: CROWD

CROWD Word 7: TRITE

TRITE Word 8: CABIN

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1365 Answers For October 20, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: WACKY

WACKY Word 2: MINER

MINER Word 3: CINCH

CINCH Word 4: FLAKE

FLAKE Word 5: RUSTY

RUSTY Word 6: VERSE

VERSE Word 7: FACET

FACET Word 8: CRASH

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!