Today’s Octordle #1367 Hints And Answers – October 22, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1367 answers for October 22, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1367 Hints For October 22, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 1 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 13 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, R, Y, R, H, E, R, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are M, C, A, L, L, E, N, T

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1367 Answers For October 22, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1367:

Click to reveal Octordle #1367 Answers for October 22, 2025 Word 1: MONEY

MONEY Word 2: CAPER

CAPER Word 3: APPLY

APPLY Word 4: LINER

LINER Word 5: LOATH

LOATH Word 6: ELATE

ELATE Word 7: NICER

NICER Word 8: TRIPE

Today’s set of solutions had a notably low incidence of repeated letters, which often simplifies the latter stages of the solve by minimizing the need to guess double letters. The variety in the starting and ending consonants, however, kept the puzzle engaging, demanding a broad initial strategy to cover the diverse letter positions. This structure made the puzzle more about placement deduction across the eight boards than about tracking complex letter frequencies within single words. I’d rate today’s Octordle 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1367 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 22, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 22, 2025: Word 1: RIGID

RIGID Word 2: CLOWN

CLOWN Word 3: SENSE

SENSE Word 4: SPORT

SPORT Word 5: QUART

QUART Word 6: BINGE

BINGE Word 7: CANDY

CANDY Word 8: WHITE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1367 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1367 for October 22nd, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 22, 2025 Word 1: PEACH

PEACH Word 2: SINEW

SINEW Word 3: AVERT

AVERT Word 4: RADII

RADII Word 5: BRAWN

BRAWN Word 6: EMAIL

EMAIL Word 7: ALIGN

ALIGN Word 8: HOOKY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1367 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1367 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 22, 2025 Word 1: FIBER

FIBER Word 2: WIGHT

WIGHT Word 3: RUGBY

RUGBY Word 4: ENTER

ENTER Word 5: PENCE

PENCE Word 6: ROUTE

ROUTE Word 7: CRANK

CRANK Word 8: GROOM

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1366 Answers For October 21, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: CROSS

CROSS Word 2: CYNIC

CYNIC Word 3: LIGHT

LIGHT Word 4: WHINE

WHINE Word 5: TITLE

TITLE Word 6: ASIDE

ASIDE Word 7: SPORT

SPORT Word 8: BOOZY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!