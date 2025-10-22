Today’s Octordle #1368 Hints And Answers – October 23, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1368 answers for October 23, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1368 Hints For October 23, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 11 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are S, D, D, P, E, D, E, E

The starting letters for today's Octordle are G, F, C, C, A, G, S, P

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1368 Answers For October 23, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1368:

Click to reveal Octordle #1368 Answers for October 23, 2025 Word 1: GLASS

GLASS Word 2: FRIED

FRIED Word 3: CHORD

CHORD Word 4: CHEAP

CHEAP Word 5: ABATE

ABATE Word 6: GLAND

GLAND Word 7: SEIZE

SEIZE Word 8: POSSE

Today’s Octordle was a balanced and rewarding puzzle. The challenge stemmed from a necessary focus on vowel placement, particularly since several words shared the ending letter ‘E’. The inclusion of four words with a repeated letter provided crucial early clues, allowing for strategic elimination. Overall, it was a smooth solve that favored a methodical approach over lucky guesses, offering a satisfying linguistic mix. I’d rate today’s Octordle 4 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1368 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 23, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 23, 2025: Word 1: BLESS

BLESS Word 2: EATEN

EATEN Word 3: STILL

STILL Word 4: THROW

THROW Word 5: PEACE

PEACE Word 6: MARRY

MARRY Word 7: INDEX

INDEX Word 8: STASH

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1368 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1368 for October 23rd, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 23, 2025 Word 1: BINGE

BINGE Word 2: DICEY

DICEY Word 3: EXIST

EXIST Word 4: CHOMP

CHOMP Word 5: CONIC

CONIC Word 6: TEMPO

TEMPO Word 7: USAGE

USAGE Word 8: DOWEL

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1368 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1368 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 23, 2025 Word 1: ODDER

ODDER Word 2: SHUSH

SHUSH Word 3: WHARF

WHARF Word 4: FLING

FLING Word 5: TRAMP

TRAMP Word 6: CIVIC

CIVIC Word 7: CRAVE

CRAVE Word 8: CLACK

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1367 Answers For October 22, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: MONEY

MONEY Word 2: CAPER

CAPER Word 3: APPLY

APPLY Word 4: LINER

LINER Word 5: LOATH

LOATH Word 6: ELATE

ELATE Word 7: NICER

NICER Word 8: TRIPE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!