Today’s Octordle #1370 Hints And Answers – October 25, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1370 answers for October 25, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1370 Hints For October 25, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 13 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are L, R, K, P, L, E, E, H

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are S, J, F, S, V, A, S, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1370 Answers For October 25, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1370:

Click to reveal Octordle #1370 Answers for October 25, 2025 Word 1: SHELL

SHELL Word 2: JOKER

JOKER Word 3: FLICK

FLICK Word 4: SLEEP

SLEEP Word 5: VOCAL

VOCAL Word 6: ANGLE

ANGLE Word 7: STOKE

STOKE Word 8: BATCH

Today’s Octordle offered a satisfying range of words, from the very common to those that introduce a bit more variety with their internal consonants. It had a nice flow, moving between words with double letters and those that are perfectly unique. The presence of one of the true “rarity” letters in the set was a nice little bonus, adding a specific challenge without making the overall puzzle overly difficult or reliant on obscure vocabulary. I’d rate today’s Octordle 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1370 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 25th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 25, 2025: Word 1: PROWL

PROWL Word 2: BADGE

BADGE Word 3: TRIAL

TRIAL Word 4: PINKY

PINKY Word 5: FORGE

FORGE Word 6: BLACK

BLACK Word 7: VIRUS

VIRUS Word 8: ANKLE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1370 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1366 for October 25th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 25, 2025 Word 1: TRASH

TRASH Word 2: WAXEN

WAXEN Word 3: MOVER

MOVER Word 4: DINGY

DINGY Word 5: CUMIN

CUMIN Word 6: HAUNT

HAUNT Word 7: IMPLY

IMPLY Word 8: BLOOM

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1370 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1370 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 25th, 2025 Word 1: PINEY

PINEY Word 2: HEART

HEART Word 3: POUCH

POUCH Word 4: SWATH

SWATH Word 5: SWOON

SWOON Word 6: MOGUL

MOGUL Word 7: CURSE

CURSE Word 8: MANOR

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1369 Answers For October 24, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: WORST

WORST Word 2: BOTCH

BOTCH Word 3: REFIT

REFIT Word 4: SHIRE

SHIRE Word 5: RISKY

RISKY Word 6: CHASM

CHASM Word 7: PIXEL

PIXEL Word 8: FEIGN

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!