Today’s Octordle #1371 Hints And Answers – October 26, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1371 answers for October 26, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1371 Hints For October 26, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are P, L, E, Y, O, D, N, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are S, D, D, B, O, K, C, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1371 Answers For October 26, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1371:

Click to reveal Octordle #1371 Answers for October 26, 2025 Word 1: STRIP

STRIP Word 2: DECAL

DECAL Word 3: DODGE

DODGE Word 4: BEEFY

BEEFY Word 5: OUTGO

OUTGO Word 6: KNEED

KNEED Word 7: CROWN

CROWN Word 8: SHALE

The vocabulary for this Octordle was refreshingly straightforward, relying mostly on common, high-frequency letters. The puzzle was characterized by a distinct lack of challenging or obscure letters, which should have made the initial letter-finding phase quite manageable. The few internal letter repetitions were isolated, preventing complex cross-word overlaps. This setup favored a focused, systematic approach, making it an excellent exercise in solid word-solving fundamentals without requiring deep dives into rare letter combinations. I’d rate today’s Octordle 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1371 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 26th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 26, 2025: Word 1: SCALE

SCALE Word 2: BRICK

BRICK Word 3: TRASH

TRASH Word 4: RESET

RESET Word 5: SCENT

SCENT Word 6: TABLE

TABLE Word 7: PRIOR

PRIOR Word 8: POUND

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1371 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1371 for October 26th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 26, 2025 Word 1: SCANT

SCANT Word 2: CLEFT

CLEFT Word 3: SWELL

SWELL Word 4: TURBO

TURBO Word 5: PLEAT

PLEAT Word 6: SNACK

SNACK Word 7: AFOOT

AFOOT Word 8: SCOWL

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1371 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1371 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 26th, 2025 Word 1: BAKER

BAKER Word 2: RESET

RESET Word 3: TRIBE

TRIBE Word 4: AVERT

AVERT Word 5: CIDER

CIDER Word 6: LEECH

LEECH Word 7: REBUS

REBUS Word 8: PRUNE

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1370 Answers For October 25, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: SHELL

SHELL Word 2: JOKER

JOKER Word 3: FLICK

FLICK Word 4: SLEEP

SLEEP Word 5: VOCAL

VOCAL Word 6: ANGLE

ANGLE Word 7: STOKE

STOKE Word 8: BATCH

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!