Today’s Octordle #1372 Hints And Answers – October 27, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1372 answers for October 27, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1372 Hints For October 27, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 1 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 8 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are T, H, E, L, T, L, M, K

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are S, M, S, P, E, S, C, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1372 Answers For October 27, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1372:

Click to reveal Octordle #1372 Answers for October 27, 2025 Word 1: SHORT

SHORT Word 2: MUNCH

MUNCH Word 3: SPREE

SPREE Word 4: PROWL

PROWL Word 5: ECLAT

ECLAT Word 6: SWIRL

SWIRL Word 7: CREAM

CREAM Word 8: SLICK

This Octordle was a model of accessibility, deliberately avoiding the most obscure letters (Q, Z, X, J) and containing only a single internal letter repetition. This focused the entire challenge on clever word choice using high-frequency letters. The puzzle effectively built a diverse set of words ranging from a quiet movement to a sudden success, all from a common linguistic foundation. It was a fast-paced and approachable solve, making it a great one for building momentum and confidence in letter placement. I’d rate today’s Octordle 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1372 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 27th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 27, 2025: Word 1: GUILT

GUILT Word 2: ROGUE

ROGUE Word 3: ALONE

ALONE Word 4: QUAKE

QUAKE Word 5: STOMP

STOMP Word 6: TRAIL

TRAIL Word 7: NINJA

NINJA Word 8: FROZE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1372 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1372 for October 27th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 27, 2025 Word 1: SHACK

SHACK Word 2: DIGIT

DIGIT Word 3: BEGIN

BEGIN Word 4: SWEET

SWEET Word 5: CRUMP

CRUMP Word 6: PETTY

PETTY Word 7: HONEY

HONEY Word 8: WACKY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1372 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1372 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 27th, 2025 Word 1: VOILA

VOILA Word 2: CONCH

CONCH Word 3: REGAL

REGAL Word 4: QUAIL

QUAIL Word 5: CHIRP

CHIRP Word 6: BYLAW

BYLAW Word 7: ATTIC

ATTIC Word 8: AMITY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1371 Answers For October 26, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: STRIP

STRIP Word 2: DECAL

DECAL Word 3: DODGE

DODGE Word 4: BEEFY

BEEFY Word 5: OUTGO

OUTGO Word 6: KNEED

KNEED Word 7: CROWN

CROWN Word 8: SHALE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!