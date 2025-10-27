Today’s Octordle #1373 Hints And Answers – October 28, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1373 answers for October 28, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1373 Hints For October 28, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 12 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are N, E, D, Y, N, D, R, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are P, L, F, F, B, B, A, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 5 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1373 Answers For October 28, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1373:

Click to reveal Octordle #1373 Answers for October 28, 2025 Word 1: PAGAN

PAGAN Word 2: LODGE

LODGE Word 3: FROND

FROND Word 4: FIZZY

FIZZY Word 5: BEGAN

BEGAN Word 6: BLOND

BLOND Word 7: AUGUR

AUGUR Word 8: BUDDY

Today’s Octordle was a surprising and demanding set. The solutions included a fascinating range of terms, from ancient concepts to modern slang, with a few less-common letters (‘Z’, ‘Y’) adding a particular edge. The multiple words with internal repeats also required careful strategic management of the letter grid. It was a well-balanced puzzle that successfully challenged both vocabulary and spatial reasoning. I’d rate today’s Octordle 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1373 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 28th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 28, 2025: Word 1: YOUNG

YOUNG Word 2: EAGLE

EAGLE Word 3: STOOL

STOOL Word 4: MAYBE

MAYBE Word 5: OUGHT

OUGHT Word 6: HEFTY

HEFTY Word 7: BRISK

BRISK Word 8: VIRAL

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1373 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1373 for October 28th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 28, 2025 Word 1: STRAY

STRAY Word 2: ALARM

ALARM Word 3: SLYLY

SLYLY Word 4: DULLY

DULLY Word 5: IMBUE

IMBUE Word 6: WAIST

WAIST Word 7: HEDGE

HEDGE Word 8: BOWEL

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1373 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1373 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 28th, 2025 Word 1: LEGAL

LEGAL Word 2: CLERK

CLERK Word 3: PETAL

PETAL Word 4: DANCE

DANCE Word 5: GRILL

GRILL Word 6: GRIPE

GRIPE Word 7: CRAFT

CRAFT Word 8: RIDGE

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1372 Answers For October 27, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: SHORT

SHORT Word 2: MUNCH

MUNCH Word 3: SPREE

SPREE Word 4: PROWL

PROWL Word 5: ECLAT

ECLAT Word 6: SWIRL

SWIRL Word 7: CREAM

CREAM Word 8: SLICK

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!