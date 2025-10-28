Today’s Octordle #1374 Hints And Answers – October 29, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1374 answers for October 29, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1374 Hints For October 29, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are L, M, T, O, L, R, A, T

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are A, I, P, L, V, R, V, W

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1374 Answers For October 29, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1374:

Click to reveal Octordle #1374 Answers for October 29, 2025 Word 1: AXIAL

AXIAL Word 2: IDIOM

IDIOM Word 3: PILOT

PILOT Word 4: LINGO

LINGO Word 5: VOWEL

VOWEL Word 6: RECUR

RECUR Word 7: VOILA

VOILA Word 8: WREST

Today’s Octordle was a surprising and demanding set. The solutions included a fascinating range of terms, from ancient concepts to modern slang, with a few less-common letters (‘Z’, ‘Y’) adding a particular edge. The multiple words with internal repeats also required careful strategic management of the letter grid. It was a well-balanced puzzle that successfully challenged both vocabulary and spatial reasoning. I’d rate today’s Octordle 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1374 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 29th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 29, 2025: Word 1: WOUND

WOUND Word 2: CHEAT

CHEAT Word 3: PANIC

PANIC Word 4: QUIET

QUIET Word 5: FIFTY

FIFTY Word 6: THIEF

THIEF Word 7: SMALL

SMALL Word 8: COULD

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1374 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1374 for October 29th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 29, 2025 Word 1: ATLAS

ATLAS Word 2: MINCE

MINCE Word 3: AMAZE

AMAZE Word 4: POPUP

POPUP Word 5: DOWNY

DOWNY Word 6: EVADE

EVADE Word 7: DIMLY

DIMLY Word 8: ODDLY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1374 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1374 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 29th, 2025 Word 1: WHOOP

WHOOP Word 2: LUNGE

LUNGE Word 3: UPPER

UPPER Word 4: KNOLL

KNOLL Word 5: TEETH

TEETH Word 6: MACHO

MACHO Word 7: CREEP

CREEP Word 8: BORNE

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1373 Answers For October 28, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: PAGAN

PAGAN Word 2: LODGE

LODGE Word 3: FROND

FROND Word 4: FIZZY

FIZZY Word 5: BEGAN

BEGAN Word 6: BLOND

BLOND Word 7: AUGUR

AUGUR Word 8: BUDDY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!