Today’s Octordle #1375 Hints And Answers – October 30, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1375 answers for October 30, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1375 Hints For October 30, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 12 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, H, H, Y, Y, Y, T, B

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are C, C, S, F, F, S, B, P

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1375 Answers For October 30, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1375:

Click to reveal Octordle #1375 Answers for October 30, 2025 Word 1: CURVY

CURVY Word 2: COACH

COACH Word 3: SWASH

SWASH Word 4: FOGGY

FOGGY Word 5: FILMY

FILMY Word 6: STORY

STORY Word 7: BOAST

BOAST Word 8: PLUMB

This was a relatively straightforward solve that relied on common five-letter words. The main challenge came from tracking the several instances of Y as an ending letter and managing the few repeated consonants like G and C in the middle grids. It was a well-balanced puzzle, favoring solid opening strategy over guessing difficult letters. I’d rate today’s Octordle 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1375 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for October 30th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for October 30, 2025: Word 1: SOUND

SOUND Word 2: SIGHT

SIGHT Word 3: CRANE

CRANE Word 4: TRUCK

TRUCK Word 5: EMBED

EMBED Word 6: NIGHT

NIGHT Word 7: RIDGE

RIDGE Word 8: VALUE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1375 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1375 for October 30th, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for October 30, 2025 Word 1: HYPER

HYPER Word 2: OUGHT

OUGHT Word 3: RAZOR

RAZOR Word 4: CHOIR

CHOIR Word 5: SAUTE

SAUTE Word 6: STAIR

STAIR Word 7: POPPY

POPPY Word 8: BATON

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1375 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1375 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for October 30th, 2025 Word 1: ERODE

ERODE Word 2: BOXER

BOXER Word 3: POLKA

POLKA Word 4: SURGE

SURGE Word 5: FLUME

FLUME Word 6: FROZE

FROZE Word 7: TENTH

TENTH Word 8: FLYER

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1374 Answers For October 29, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: AXIAL

AXIAL Word 2: IDIOM

IDIOM Word 3: PILOT

PILOT Word 4: LINGO

LINGO Word 5: VOWEL

VOWEL Word 6: RECUR

RECUR Word 7: VOILA

VOILA Word 8: WREST

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!