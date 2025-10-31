Today’s Octordle #1377 Hints And Answers – November 1, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1377 answers for November 1, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1377 Hints For November 1, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 0 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are A, O, D, T, T, N, O, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are M, C, L, M, C, M, M, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1377 Answers For November 1, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1377:

Click to reveal Octordle #1377 Answers for November 1, 2025 Word 1: MOCHA

MOCHA Word 2: CREDO

CREDO Word 3: LURID

LURID Word 4: MOUNT

MOUNT Word 5: CADET

CADET Word 6: MELON

MELON Word 7: MACRO

MACRO Word 8: SCALY

Today’s Octordle presented a surprisingly clean set of words, lacking any internal letter repetitions. This put the entire focus on letter placement and elimination, making it a test of pure deduction rather than pattern recognition within words. The vocabulary was a neat mix, covering a culinary treat, an article of faith, a color, and a geometric structure. It was an intellectual workout that felt precise and satisfyingly straightforward, proving that a puzzle doesn’t need tricky repeats to be engaging. I’d rate today’s Octordle 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1377 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 1, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 1, 2025: Word 1: FLOOR

FLOOR Word 2: BLOCK

BLOCK Word 3: FROST

FROST Word 4: STAIR

STAIR Word 5: FUDGE

FUDGE Word 6: THANK

THANK Word 7: SHAPE

SHAPE Word 8: JERKY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1377 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1377 for November 1, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 1, 2025 Word 1: GRASS

GRASS Word 2: DROSS

DROSS Word 3: FRIED

FRIED Word 4: PHONE

PHONE Word 5: RHINO

RHINO Word 6: CYNIC

CYNIC Word 7: LOAMY

LOAMY Word 8: TIBIA

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1377 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1377 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 1, 2025 Word 1: MEDIC

MEDIC Word 2: GAFFE

GAFFE Word 3: TABLE

TABLE Word 4: OCCUR

OCCUR Word 5: BRASS

BRASS Word 6: QUARK

QUARK Word 7: CHEAP

CHEAP Word 8: KRILL

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1376 Answers For October 31, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: START

START Word 2: MOTIF

MOTIF Word 3: KNELT

KNELT Word 4: GRADE

GRADE Word 5: DIZZY

DIZZY Word 6: STRAP

STRAP Word 7: MEDIC

MEDIC Word 8: PARRY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!