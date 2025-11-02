Today’s Octordle #1379 Hints And Answers – November 3, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1379 answers for November 3, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1379 Hints For November 3, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are L, T, H, H, O, Y, T, C

Octordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today's Octordle are S, L, L, S, C, D, G, T

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1379 Answers For November 3, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1379:

Click to reveal Octordle #1379 Answers for November 3, 2025 Word 1: STEEL

STEEL Word 2: LEAPT

LEAPT Word 3: LUNCH

LUNCH Word 4: SLOSH

SLOSH Word 5: CAMEO

CAMEO Word 6: DALLY

DALLY Word 7: GREET

GREET Word 8: TOXIC

This Octordle offered a mildly tricky solve that managed to introduce a high-value uncommon letter (X) right at the end, contrasting sharply with the early words dominated by common vowels and highly-used consonants like L, S, and T. The puzzle required a slight shift in strategy mid-way: moving from solving for double letters (like the double E’s) to accounting for the unusual presence of the X. Overall, it was a balanced mix of familiar vocabulary and one key strategic challenge. I’d rate today’s Octordle 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1379 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 3, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 3, 2025: Word 1: TEETH

TEETH Word 2: BUNNY

BUNNY Word 3: VITAL

VITAL Word 4: AGING

AGING Word 5: TALLY

TALLY Word 6: TIGHT

TIGHT Word 7: FORTY

FORTY Word 8: OUNCE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1379 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1379 for November 3, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 3, 2025 Word 1: CAPON

CAPON Word 2: PINOT

PINOT Word 3: EPOCH

EPOCH Word 4: SIGHT

SIGHT Word 5: SCARY

SCARY Word 6: SKIMP

SKIMP Word 7: BURNT

BURNT Word 8: NITRO

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1379 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1379 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 3, 2025 Word 1: LEASH

LEASH Word 2: MATEY

MATEY Word 3: FIGHT

FIGHT Word 4: ALTER

ALTER Word 5: SMART

SMART Word 6: NYLON

NYLON Word 7: ASSET

ASSET Word 8: WIDEN

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1378 Answers For November 2, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: DUVET

DUVET Word 2: REFER

REFER Word 3: ABBEY

ABBEY Word 4: NOVEL

NOVEL Word 5: CHIEF

CHIEF Word 6: CLOCK

CLOCK Word 7: PREEN

PREEN Word 8: LEANT

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!