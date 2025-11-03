Today’s Octordle #1380 Hints And Answers – November 4, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1380 answers for November 4, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1380 Hints For November 4, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are A, K, E, R, D, T

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are C, D, W, M, V, F, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1380 Answers For November 4, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1380:

Click to reveal Octordle #1380 Answers for November 4, 2025 Word 1: COCOA

COCOA Word 2: DRINK

DRINK Word 3: WHALE

WHALE Word 4: MAKER

MAKER Word 5: VALID

VALID Word 6: FROST

FROST Word 7: SHALT

SHALT Word 8: VALOR

This Octordle presented a deceptively simple appearance with a low count of both repeated and uncommon letters, suggesting a high concentration of standard, high-frequency letters. However, the puzzle’s complexity was subtly elevated by the sheer variety of unique starting and ending letters, forcing the solver to diversify their guesses across the eight grids right from the start. The words themselves had a classic, familiar feel, creating a sense of rapid progress that could quickly stall without a focused, positional strategy to lock in those final common consonants. I’d rate today’s Octordle 4 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1380 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 4, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 4, 2025: Word 1: GUEST

GUEST Word 2: SPICY

SPICY Word 3: MOTOR

MOTOR Word 4: STICK

STICK Word 5: CADDY

CADDY Word 6: HENCE

HENCE Word 7: WRECK

WRECK Word 8: LUNCH

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1380 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1380 for November 4, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 4, 2025 Word 1: CRASS

CRASS Word 2: SQUIB

SQUIB Word 3: EGRET

EGRET Word 4: DECAF

DECAF Word 5: BROIL

BROIL Word 6: VALET

VALET Word 7: BONNY

BONNY Word 8: GROVE

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1380 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1380 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 4, 2025 Word 1: SLATE

SLATE Word 2: WATCH

WATCH Word 3: VOGUE

VOGUE Word 4: STUNK

STUNK Word 5: ALOOF

ALOOF Word 6: MASON

MASON Word 7: SWINE

SWINE Word 8: SWARM

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1379 Answers For November 3, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: STEEL

STEEL Word 2: LEAPT

LEAPT Word 3: LUNCH

LUNCH Word 4: SLOSH

SLOSH Word 5: CAMEO

CAMEO Word 6: DALLY

DALLY Word 7: GREET

GREET Word 8: TOXIC

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!