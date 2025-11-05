Today’s Octordle #1382 Hints And Answers – November 6, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1382 answers for November 6, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1382 Hints For November 6, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 8 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are L, Y, D, E, Y, M, E, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are S, H, A, W, W, S, L, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1382 Answers For November 6, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1382:

Click to reveal Octordle #1382 Answers for November 6, 2025 Word 1: SHALL

SHALL Word 2: HEADY

HEADY Word 3: AWARD

AWARD Word 4: WHOLE

WHOLE Word 5: WORDY

WORDY Word 6: SWARM

SWARM Word 7: LOUSE

LOUSE Word 8: STORE

Today’s Octordle offered a balanced combination of grids, presenting a classic blend of high-frequency letters and a few less common consonants. The puzzles were surprisingly straightforward, given the relatively low number of internal double letters that often trip up early guesses, making for a smooth journey across most of the eight solutions. The most noticeable pattern was the varied vocabulary, spanning words related to actions, descriptions, and places. Overall, it was a solid, rewarding set that felt like a fair test of foundational word-guessing strategy.I’d rate today’s Octordle 4 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1382 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 6, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 6, 2025: Word 1: AGREE

AGREE Word 2: LOCAL

LOCAL Word 3: HINGE

HINGE Word 4: SOUND

SOUND Word 5: SIGHT

SIGHT Word 6: CRANE

CRANE Word 7: TRUCK

TRUCK Word 8: EMBED

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1382 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1382 for November 6, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 6, 2025 Word 1: DINGO

DINGO Word 2: PROMO

PROMO Word 3: QUILL

QUILL Word 4: BRICK

BRICK Word 5: DOPEY

DOPEY Word 6: SURER

SURER Word 7: PEONY

PEONY Word 8: WINCE

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1382 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1382 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 6, 2025 Word 1: ABBEY

ABBEY Word 2: ROUND

ROUND Word 3: SAVOR

SAVOR Word 4: UNMET

UNMET Word 5: TOUGH

TOUGH Word 6: STAVE

STAVE Word 7: TURBO

TURBO Word 8: WOUND

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1381 Answers For November 5, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: ENTRY

ENTRY Word 2: NAVAL

NAVAL Word 3: STASH

STASH Word 4: ABACK

ABACK Word 5: CLING

CLING Word 6: GUISE

GUISE Word 7: NOTCH

NOTCH Word 8: ISSUE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!