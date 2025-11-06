Today’s Octordle #1383 Hints And Answers – November 7, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1383 answers for November 7, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1383 Hints For November 7, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, E, A, E, N, Y, R, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are G, B, T, S, H, F, W, M

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1383 Answers For November 7, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1383:

Click to reveal Octordle #1383 Answers for November 7, 2025 Word 1: GIRLY

GIRLY Word 2: BUGLE

BUGLE Word 3: TERRA

TERRA Word 4: SHAVE

SHAVE Word 5: HAVEN

HAVEN Word 6: FUZZY

FUZZY Word 7: WATER

WATER Word 8: MELEE

Today’s Octordle presented an intriguing mix that offered both familiar ground and a few twists. The words ranged nicely across the dictionary, touching on descriptive terms, nature-related words, and even a couple with double-letter challenges. There was a pleasing rhythm to the set, the words seemed to flow from lighthearted and common to a bit more specific and geographically relevant. It was a well-balanced challenge that rewarded a comprehensive approach to vocabulary, making for a satisfying and engaging solve. I’d rate today’s Octordle 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1383 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 7, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 7, 2025: Word 1: BROTH

BROTH Word 2: DEVIL

DEVIL Word 3: PASTA

PASTA Word 4: SCARE

SCARE Word 5: SHELL

SHELL Word 6: BUILT

BUILT Word 7: NOISE

NOISE Word 8: TOTAL

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1383 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1383 for November 7, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 7, 2025 Word 1: FROZE

FROZE Word 2: PORCH

PORCH Word 3: SCION

SCION Word 4: GUILE

GUILE Word 5: SNEER

SNEER Word 6: SPIED

SPIED Word 7: DOGMA

DOGMA Word 8: GREED

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1383 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1383 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 7, 2025 Word 1: BERRY

BERRY Word 2: CLUCK

CLUCK Word 3: MILKY

MILKY Word 4: SALSA

SALSA Word 5: BUILT

BUILT Word 6: DONOR

DONOR Word 7: FRILL

FRILL Word 8: BORAX

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1382 Answers For November 6, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: SHALL

SHALL Word 2: HEADY

HEADY Word 3: AWARD

AWARD Word 4: WHOLE

WHOLE Word 5: WORDY

WORDY Word 6: SWARM

SWARM Word 7: LOUSE

LOUSE Word 8: STORE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!