Today’s Octordle #1384 Hints And Answers – November 8, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry, we’re here to help with the Octordle #1384 answers for November 8, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1384 Hints For November 8, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 12 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, H, Y, G, E, Y, H, T

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are T, Q, T, A, B, W, G, A

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1384 Answers For November 8, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1384:

Click to reveal Octordle #1384 Answers for November 8, 2025 Word 1: TODDY

TODDY Word 2: QUASH

QUASH Word 3: TANGY

TANGY Word 4: AGING

AGING Word 5: BRINE

BRINE Word 6: WEARY

WEARY Word 7: GRAPH

GRAPH Word 8: ADMIT

Today’s Octordle provided a neatly varied vocabulary challenge. The words spanned from terms related to comfort and taste to those denoting action and states of being. The puzzle’s strength was in its spread of letters; with minimal repetition, success relied on covering a wide range of common consonants and vowels early on. It was a well-constructed grid that demanded nimble word switching and rewarded focused letter tracking, offering a quick yet genuinely engaging mental exercise. I’d rate today’s Octordle 4 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1384 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 8, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 8, 2025: Word 1: THUMB

THUMB Word 2: GLOVE

GLOVE Word 3: HITCH

HITCH Word 4: ALONG

ALONG Word 5: EQUIP

EQUIP Word 6: STOVE

STOVE Word 7: LEMON

LEMON Word 8: DRAIN

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1384 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1384 for November 8, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 8, 2025 Word 1: CROWD

CROWD Word 2: SAUCE

SAUCE Word 3: SMITE

SMITE Word 4: NAIVE

NAIVE Word 5: TOOTH

TOOTH Word 6: TARDY

TARDY Word 7: SPAWN

SPAWN Word 8: CHIME

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1384 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1384 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 8, 2025 Word 1: CRANK

CRANK Word 2: GROOM

GROOM Word 3: LYRIC

LYRIC Word 4: SCANT

SCANT Word 5: TOTAL

TOTAL Word 6: SAFER

SAFER Word 7: RISER

RISER Word 8: LOWER

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1383 Answers For November 7, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: GIRLY

GIRLY Word 2: BUGLE

BUGLE Word 3: TERRA

TERRA Word 4: SHAVE

SHAVE Word 5: HAVEN

HAVEN Word 6: FUZZY

FUZZY Word 7: WATER

WATER Word 8: MELEE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!