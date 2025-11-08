Today’s Octordle #1385 Hints And Answers – November 9, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1385 answers for November 9, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1385 Hints For November 9, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are T, E, H, E, T, E, F, L

The starting letters for today's Octordle are S, E, P, T, F, H, S, M

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letters.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1385 Answers For November 9, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1385:

Click to reveal Octordle #1385 Answers for November 9, 2025 Word 1: SWEPT

SWEPT Word 2: ERODE

ERODE Word 3: PORCH

PORCH Word 4: THREE

THREE Word 5: FIRST

FIRST Word 6: HALVE

HALVE Word 7: SNIFF

SNIFF Word 8: MEDAL

This particular set of words created an enjoyable linguistic exercise, featuring a compelling mix of everyday verbs, descriptive nouns, and one distinct numeral. The grid’s complexity was subtly elevated by the requirement to manage both the double letters and the high frequency of common vowels like ‘E’. It was a nicely contained challenge that truly tested one’s ability to focus on specific consonant and vowel patterns, making it a very solid and rewarding solve. I’d rate today’s Octordle 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1385 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 9, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 9, 2025: Word 1: PLAID

PLAID Word 2: WHILE

WHILE Word 3: GUMMY

GUMMY Word 4: ERROR

ERROR Word 5: SWOOP

SWOOP Word 6: PUPPY

PUPPY Word 7: LADEN

LADEN Word 8: PRIZE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1385 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1385 for November 9, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 9, 2025 Word 1: SHUCK

SHUCK Word 2: PILAF

PILAF Word 3: CABIN

CABIN Word 4: JUMBO

JUMBO Word 5: CIRCA

CIRCA Word 6: PINEY

PINEY Word 7: MOTIF

MOTIF Word 8: NEEDY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1385 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1385 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 9, 2025 Word 1: DEPTH

DEPTH Word 2: DISCO

DISCO Word 3: TABOO

TABOO Word 4: CRIME

CRIME Word 5: DEITY

DEITY Word 6: CLOAK

CLOAK Word 7: CRUST

CRUST Word 8: TIMID

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1384 Answers For November 8, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: TODDY

TODDY Word 2: QUASH

QUASH Word 3: TANGY

TANGY Word 4: AGING

AGING Word 5: BRINE

BRINE Word 6: WEARY

WEARY Word 7: GRAPH

GRAPH Word 8: ADMIT

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!