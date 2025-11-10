Today’s Octordle #1387 Hints And Answers – November 11, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1387 answers for November 11, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1387 Hints For November 11, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 12 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are A, N, Y, A, H, R, N, K

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are U, W, C, G, F, C, S, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letters.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1387 Answers For November 11, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1387:

Click to reveal Octordle #1387 Answers for November 11, 2025 Word 1: UMBRA

UMBRA Word 2: WIDEN

WIDEN Word 3: COYLY

COYLY Word 4: GAMMA

GAMMA Word 5: FLESH

FLESH Word 6: CATER

CATER Word 7: SCORN

SCORN Word 8: SHOCK

This puzzle felt well-balanced with a clean mix of letter patterns and a smooth solving flow. The blend of soft and sharp endings kept things lively without making it too complex. I liked how the variety of starting letters offered a steady rhythm throughout the grid. Overall, it was an enjoyable and fair challenge that earns a solid 3 out of 5 rating.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1387 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 11, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 11, 2025: Word 1: SHOCK

SHOCK Word 2: CLOCK

CLOCK Word 3: MOUSE

MOUSE Word 4: LEAVE

LEAVE Word 5: COLOR

COLOR Word 6: JEWEL

JEWEL Word 7: LOBBY

LOBBY Word 8: BULLY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1387 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1387 for November 11, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 11, 2025 Word 1: IDLER

IDLER Word 2: BERET

BERET Word 3: HANDY

HANDY Word 4: ROCKY

ROCKY Word 5: SNORE

SNORE Word 6: JIFFY

JIFFY Word 7: SUITE

SUITE Word 8: CUBIC

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1387 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1387 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 11, 2025 Word 1: BOWEL

BOWEL Word 2: PUSHY

PUSHY Word 3: POSIT

POSIT Word 4: INLAY

INLAY Word 5: GOOFY

GOOFY Word 6: NANNY

NANNY Word 7: SAVVY

SAVVY Word 8: RESIN

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1386 Answers For November 10, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: EGRET

EGRET Word 2: DWELT

DWELT Word 3: FRAME

FRAME Word 4: SHOAL

SHOAL Word 5: SAINT

SAINT Word 6: TUMOR

TUMOR Word 7: ELUDE

ELUDE Word 8: STARE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!