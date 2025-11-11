Today’s Octordle #1388 Hints And Answers – November 12, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1388 answers for November 12, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1388 Hints For November 12, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are D, S, S, V, C, O, D, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are K, A, Y, A, Y, E, X, Y

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letters.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1388 Answers For November 12, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1388:

Click to reveal Octordle #1388 Answers for November 12, 2025 Word 1: DRUNK

DRUNK Word 2: SAUNA

SAUNA Word 3: SAVOY

SAVOY Word 4: VODKA

VODKA Word 5: CATTY

CATTY Word 6: OXIDE

OXIDE Word 7: DETOX

DETOX Word 8: ESSAY

I solved this list quickly and found it engaging: the vowel balance made crossings straightforward while a few repeated-letter entries provided useful anchors, and the single presence of uncommon letters added just a touch of edge without making things unfair. Overall, it was a brisk, satisfying solve, and I rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1388 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 12, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 12, 2025: Word 1: URBAN

URBAN Word 2: WHIRL

WHIRL Word 3: LAYER

LAYER Word 4: SHOVE

SHOVE Word 5: SPOKE

SPOKE Word 6: NOTCH

NOTCH Word 7: AWOKE

AWOKE Word 8: FIXER

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1388 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1388 for November 12, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 12, 2025 Word 1: CACAO

CACAO Word 2: IVORY

IVORY Word 3: POSIT

POSIT Word 4: UNFED

UNFED Word 5: MONDO

MONDO Word 6: SOOTY

SOOTY Word 7: LAPEL

LAPEL Word 8: PLAIT

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1388 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1388 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 12, 2025 Word 1: TITHE

TITHE Word 2: CLOCK

CLOCK Word 3: RIVER

RIVER Word 4: PAYEE

PAYEE Word 5: TUBER

TUBER Word 6: NORTH

NORTH Word 7: TANGY

TANGY Word 8: CLEAR

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1387 Answers For November 11, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: UMBRA

UMBRA Word 2: WIDEN

WIDEN Word 3: COYLY

COYLY Word 4: GAMMA

GAMMA Word 5: FLESH

FLESH Word 6: CATER

CATER Word 7: SCORN

SCORN Word 8: SHOCK

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!