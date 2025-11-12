Today’s Octordle #1389 Hints And Answers – November 13, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1389 answers for November 13, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1389 Hints For November 13, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 1 repeated letter

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 10 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, P, D, N, Y, Y, Y, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are S, S, S, R, P, G, G, D

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letters.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1389 Answers For November 13, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1389:

Click to reveal Octordle #1389 Answers for November 13, 2025 Word 1: SALTY

SALTY Word 2: SHEEP

SHEEP Word 3: SYNOD

SYNOD Word 4: REIGN

REIGN Word 5: PRIVY

PRIVY Word 6: GAWKY

GAWKY Word 7: GUSTY

GUSTY Word 8: DECRY

I found this set quick and tidy to solve: vowel distribution is light but well spread, the one repeated-letter entry gave a helpful anchor, and the cluster of words starting with the same letter produced pleasing patterning without making the solve tedious. Overall, it was clean and enjoyable, and I rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1389 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 13, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 13, 2025: Word 1: AWARE

AWARE Word 2: PRINT

PRINT Word 3: MOUND

MOUND Word 4: RHYME

RHYME Word 5: DOUBT

DOUBT Word 6: POKER

POKER Word 7: SHADE

SHADE Word 8: PIZZA

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1389 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1389 for November 13, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 13, 2025 Word 1: FOYER

FOYER Word 2: DRUID

DRUID Word 3: SCARF

SCARF Word 4: WAIVE

WAIVE Word 5: JUICY

JUICY Word 6: TALLY

TALLY Word 7: TWIXT

TWIXT Word 8: KNELL

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1389 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1389 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 13, 2025 Word 1: DROLL

DROLL Word 2: MODEL

MODEL Word 3: SHORT

SHORT Word 4: SCORE

SCORE Word 5: SEIZE

SEIZE Word 6: INNER

INNER Word 7: FICUS

FICUS Word 8: UNITE

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1388 Answers For November 12, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: DRUNK

DRUNK Word 2: SAUNA

SAUNA Word 3: SAVOY

SAVOY Word 4: VODKA

VODKA Word 5: CATTY

CATTY Word 6: OXIDE

OXIDE Word 7: DETOX

DETOX Word 8: ESSAY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!