Today’s Octordle #1390 Hints And Answers – November 14, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1390 answers for November 14, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1390 Hints For November 14, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 5 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 12 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are T, D, K, E, Y, H, Y, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are C, P, C, G, D, C, O, T

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letters.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1390 Answers For November 14, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1390:

Click to reveal Octordle #1390 Answers for November 14, 2025 Word 1: CHANT

CHANT Word 2: POUND

POUND Word 3: CRICK

CRICK Word 4: GROVE

GROVE Word 5: DANDY

DANDY Word 6: CONCH

CONCH Word 7: ODDLY

ODDLY Word 8: TEPEE

I found this set quick and tidy to solve: vowel distribution is light but well spread, the one repeated-letter entry gave a helpful anchor, and the cluster of words starting with the same letter produced pleasing patterning without making the solve tedious. Overall it was clean and enjoyable, and I rate it 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1390 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 14, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 14, 2025: Word 1: ALLOW

ALLOW Word 2: AVOID

AVOID Word 3: REALM

REALM Word 4: PLUCK

PLUCK Word 5: GLAZE

GLAZE Word 6: AWAIT

AWAIT Word 7: SINCE

SINCE Word 8: CATTY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1390 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1390 for November 14, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 14, 2025 Word 1: HOBBY

HOBBY Word 2: BLOCK

BLOCK Word 3: CREPT

CREPT Word 4: SCALY

SCALY Word 5: PITHY

PITHY Word 6: MOULT

MOULT Word 7: UNITE

UNITE Word 8: THYME

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1390 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1390 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 14, 2025 Word 1: BIGOT

BIGOT Word 2: LODGE

LODGE Word 3: BLISS

BLISS Word 4: REVUE

REVUE Word 5: HEAVE

HEAVE Word 6: POINT

POINT Word 7: GUSTY

GUSTY Word 8: ABATE

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1389 Answers For November 13, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: SALTY

SALTY Word 2: SHEEP

SHEEP Word 3: SYNOD

SYNOD Word 4: REIGN

REIGN Word 5: PRIVY

PRIVY Word 6: GAWKY

GAWKY Word 7: GUSTY

GUSTY Word 8: DECRY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!