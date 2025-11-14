Today’s Octordle #1391 Hints And Answers – November 15, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1391 answers for November 15, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1391 Hints For November 15, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 12 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are F, A, Y, S, A, T, H, H

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are C, M, C, R, U, P, B, M

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letters.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1391 Answers For November 15, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1391:

Click to reveal Octordle #1391 Answers for November 15, 2025 Word 1: CHAFF

CHAFF Word 2: MAGMA

MAGMA Word 3: COVEY

COVEY Word 4: REBUS

REBUS Word 5: ULTRA

ULTRA Word 6: PLANT

PLANT Word 7: BIRCH

BIRCH Word 8: MARCH

I enjoyed solving this set; the mix of tight consonant clusters with a steady vowel presence kept the solve flowing without feeling too easy, the few repeated-letter entries acted as nice anchors, and the variety in starting and ending letters gave the grid a cohesive but lively feel overall, so for me it lands as a solid medium-level puzzle and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1391 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 15, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 15, 2025: Word 1: LUCID

LUCID Word 2: WORRY

WORRY Word 3: THERE

THERE Word 4: PORCH

PORCH Word 5: GLOSS

GLOSS Word 6: MACRO

MACRO Word 7: APRON

APRON Word 8: DANDY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1391 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1391 for November 15, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 15, 2025 Word 1: BOOZY

BOOZY Word 2: PARKA

PARKA Word 3: UNSET

UNSET Word 4: PURGE

PURGE Word 5: CLUCK

CLUCK Word 6: FUROR

FUROR Word 7: POUCH

POUCH Word 8: DOULA

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1391 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1391 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 15, 2025 Word 1: CONIC

CONIC Word 2: EXILE

EXILE Word 3: DEBUG

DEBUG Word 4: MYRRH

MYRRH Word 5: MOVIE

MOVIE Word 6: AMONG

AMONG Word 7: POISE

POISE Word 8: BEING

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1390 Answers For November 14, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: CHANT

CHANT Word 2: POUND

POUND Word 3: CRICK

CRICK Word 4: GROVE

GROVE Word 5: DANDY

DANDY Word 6: CONCH

CONCH Word 7: ODDLY

ODDLY Word 8: TEPEE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!