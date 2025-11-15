Today’s Octordle #1392 Hints And Answers – November 16, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1392 answers for November 16, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1392 Hints For November 16, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are R, P, D, R, E, E, T, R

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are S, C, G, F, V, C, G, C

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letters.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1392 Answers For November 16, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1392:

Click to reveal Octordle #1392 Answers for November 16, 2025 Word 1: SAVOR

SAVOR Word 2: CRIMP

CRIMP Word 3: GUILD

GUILD Word 4: FEWER

FEWER Word 5: VOGUE

VOGUE Word 6: CRATE

CRATE Word 7: GREAT

GREAT Word 8: CORER

I found this puzzle enjoyable to solve, with a strong vowel presence that kept crossings smooth and a couple of repeated letter entries giving nice early anchors. The spread of starting consonants felt varied without being chaotic, while the recurring final letters added a subtle sense of structure. Even without uncommon letters, the mix still had enough character to stay interesting. Overall it played as a fair, balanced challenge, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1392 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 16, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 16, 2025: Word 1: TEASE

TEASE Word 2: DISCO

DISCO Word 3: WAGER

WAGER Word 4: RACER

RACER Word 5: PLATE

PLATE Word 6: BOOZE

BOOZE Word 7: STUNT

STUNT Word 8: PHOTO

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1392 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1392 for November 16, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 16, 2025 Word 1: REACT

REACT Word 2: TEETH

TEETH Word 3: SMOKY

SMOKY Word 4: AXIOM

AXIOM Word 5: PIPER

PIPER Word 6: USUAL

USUAL Word 7: SPICY

SPICY Word 8: CRUST

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1392 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1392 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 16, 2025 Word 1: HERON

HERON Word 2: UNDUE

UNDUE Word 3: TRUSS

TRUSS Word 4: OVOID

OVOID Word 5: BERTH

BERTH Word 6: COMFY

COMFY Word 7: FIFTH

FIFTH Word 8: BONEY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1391 Answers For November 15, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: CHAFF

CHAFF Word 2: MAGMA

MAGMA Word 3: COVEY

COVEY Word 4: REBUS

REBUS Word 5: ULTRA

ULTRA Word 6: PLANT

PLANT Word 7: BIRCH

BIRCH Word 8: MARCH

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!