Today’s Octordle #1393 Hints And Answers – November 17, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1393 answers for November 17, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1393 Hints For November 17, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are N, Y, L, K, H, E, L, T

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are L, H, S, C, P, A, L, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letters.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1393 Answers For November 17, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1393:

Click to reveal Octordle #1393 Answers for November 17, 2025 Word 1: LEMON

LEMON Word 2: HOTLY

HOTLY Word 3: STOOL

STOOL Word 4: CHEEK

CHEEK Word 5: PITCH

PITCH Word 6: ACUTE

ACUTE Word 7: LABEL

LABEL Word 8: BESET

I found this puzzle enjoyable to solve, with a strong vowel presence that kept crossings smooth and a couple of repeated letter entries giving nice early anchors. The spread of starting consonants felt varied without being chaotic, while the recurring final letters added a subtle sense of structure. Even without uncommon letters, the mix still had enough character to stay interesting. Overall it played as a fair, balanced challenge, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1393 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 17, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 17, 2025: Word 1: SHACK

SHACK Word 2: MINTY

MINTY Word 3: METRO

METRO Word 4: FLOOD

FLOOD Word 5: PRIME

PRIME Word 6: PATCH

PATCH Word 7: PROUD

PROUD Word 8: HEART

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1393 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1393 for November 17, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 17, 2025 Word 1: ABASE

ABASE Word 2: SONIC

SONIC Word 3: TAROT

TAROT Word 4: BELAY

BELAY Word 5: ALLOT

ALLOT Word 6: PRIZE

PRIZE Word 7: TROLL

TROLL Word 8: ROBOT

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1393 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1393 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 17, 2025 Word 1: SHEIK

SHEIK Word 2: TROOP

TROOP Word 3: CABBY

CABBY Word 4: QUASI

QUASI Word 5: WHICH

WHICH Word 6: DITTY

DITTY Word 7: TOOTH

TOOTH Word 8: UNSET

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1392 Answers For November 16, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: SAVOR

SAVOR Word 2: CRIMP

CRIMP Word 3: GUILD

GUILD Word 4: FEWER

FEWER Word 5: VOGUE

VOGUE Word 6: CRATE

CRATE Word 7: GREAT

GREAT Word 8: CORER

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!