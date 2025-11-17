Today’s Octordle #1394 Hints And Answers – November 18, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1394 answers for November 18, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1394 Hints For November 18, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are O, Y, T, E, R, Y, T, O

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are M, S, J, T, P, N, C, L

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1394 Answers For November 18, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1394:

Click to reveal Octordle #1394 Answers for November 18, 2025 Word 1: MACRO

MACRO Word 2: SCALY

SCALY Word 3: JAUNT

JAUNT Word 4: TROPE

TROPE Word 5: PAYER

PAYER Word 6: NOISY

NOISY Word 7: CARAT

CARAT Word 8: LASSO

Solving this set felt nicely balanced, with a strong tilt toward A and O vowels that made patterns emerge steadily without making things too obvious. The couple of repeated letter entries gave me reliable anchors, while the single uncommon consonant added just a hint of spice rather than real difficulty. The variety in starting and ending letters kept the grid from feeling repetitive but still cohesive. Overall, it played as a fair, accessible puzzle with a gentle edge, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1394 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 18, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 18, 2025: Word 1: CHIRP

CHIRP Word 2: SQUAD

SQUAD Word 3: PLANK

PLANK Word 4: TAKEN

TAKEN Word 5: SWEET

SWEET Word 6: AWFUL

AWFUL Word 7: TRACT

TRACT Word 8: ACTOR

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1394 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1394 for November 18, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 18, 2025 Word 1: BEBOP

BEBOP Word 2: YAHOO

YAHOO Word 3: PIZZA

PIZZA Word 4: OUTRE

OUTRE Word 5: VILLA

VILLA Word 6: EQUIP

EQUIP Word 7: CRISP

CRISP Word 8: FEMME

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1394 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1394 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 18, 2025 Word 1: DRIFT

DRIFT Word 2: MIGHT

MIGHT Word 3: MEDIC

MEDIC Word 4: GAFFE

GAFFE Word 5: TABLE

TABLE Word 6: OCCUR

OCCUR Word 7: BRASS

BRASS Word 8: QUARK

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1393 Answers For November 17, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: LEMON

LEMON Word 2: HOTLY

HOTLY Word 3: STOOL

STOOL Word 4: CHEEK

CHEEK Word 5: PITCH

PITCH Word 6: ACUTE

ACUTE Word 7: LABEL

LABEL Word 8: BESET

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!