Today’s Octordle #1395 Hints And Answers – November 19, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1395 answers for November 19, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1395 Hints For November 19, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 13 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are K, E, P, A, D, R, T, Y

The starting letters for today's Octordle are C, N, S, P, S, P, F, E

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1395 Answers For November 19, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1395:

Click to reveal Octordle #1395 Answers for November 19, 2025 Word 1: CLINK

CLINK Word 2: NERVE

NERVE Word 3: SCOOP

SCOOP Word 4: POLKA

POLKA Word 5: SQUAD

SQUAD Word 6: PRIOR

PRIOR Word 7: FRONT

FRONT Word 8: EMPTY

I enjoyed solving this set; the mix of entries with internal repetition and others with cleaner patterns gave me a couple of early anchors, while the relatively modest vowel count kept things from feeling too airy. The spread of opening consonants made progress feel gradual and earned, and the range of final letters added a nice contrast between sharper and softer endings. With only a single uncommon consonant in play, the difficulty stayed accessible but still engaging, so overall it felt like a fair, steady puzzle, and I would rate it 4 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1395 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 19, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 19, 2025: Word 1: LOFTY

LOFTY Word 2: SCORN

SCORN Word 3: BATCH

BATCH Word 4: BEGUN

BEGUN Word 5: VALVE

VALVE Word 6: TIGER

TIGER Word 7: DRINK

DRINK Word 8: RADIO

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1395 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1395 for November 19, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 19, 2025 Word 1: JOIST

JOIST Word 2: ALPHA

ALPHA Word 3: RECAP

RECAP Word 4: PLUMB

PLUMB Word 5: POLKA

POLKA Word 6: BRUTE

BRUTE Word 7: BOSUN

BOSUN Word 8: BOULE

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1395 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1395 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 19, 2025 Word 1: GUISE

GUISE Word 2: TREAT

TREAT Word 3: REACH

REACH Word 4: EIGHT

EIGHT Word 5: MOUTH

MOUTH Word 6: ASIDE

ASIDE Word 7: GOLEM

GOLEM Word 8: TRAWL

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1394 Answers For November 18, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: MACRO

MACRO Word 2: SCALY

SCALY Word 3: JAUNT

JAUNT Word 4: TROPE

TROPE Word 5: PAYER

PAYER Word 6: NOISY

NOISY Word 7: CARAT

CARAT Word 8: LASSO

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!