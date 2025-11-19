Today’s Octordle #1396 Hints And Answers – November 20, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1396 answers for November 20, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1396 Hints For November 20, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, R, E, Y, T, R, H, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are D, W, F, M, U, U, B, P

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1396 Answers For November 20, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1396:

Click to reveal Octordle #1396 Answers for November 20, 2025 Word 1: DITTY

DITTY Word 2: WISER

WISER Word 3: FORGE

FORGE Word 4: MEATY

MEATY Word 5: UNCUT

UNCUT Word 6: UPPER

UPPER Word 7: BELCH

BELCH Word 8: PASTE

Solving this set felt clean and steady, with a few doubled-letter entries giving early footholds and a healthy but not overwhelming spread of vowels to support the crossings. The mix of sharper and softer final letters made the grid feel varied without slipping into chaos, and the absence of rare consonants kept the difficulty comfortably in the accessible range. Overall it played like a fair, balanced puzzle with just enough texture to stay interesting, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1396 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 20, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 20, 2025: Word 1: FOCUS

FOCUS Word 2: GUIDE

GUIDE Word 3: MAYOR

MAYOR Word 4: WORTH

WORTH Word 5: SLEEK

SLEEK Word 6: TORCH

TORCH Word 7: STORM

STORM Word 8: WISER

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1396 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1396 for November 20, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 20, 2025 Word 1: POLIO

POLIO Word 2: SPELL

SPELL Word 3: CHURL

CHURL Word 4: JAUNT

JAUNT Word 5: SATYR

SATYR Word 6: DRAPE

DRAPE Word 7: SMOCK

SMOCK Word 8: TWIRL

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1396 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1396 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 20, 2025 Word 1: THUMB

THUMB Word 2: BIBLE

BIBLE Word 3: GAUDY

GAUDY Word 4: SLIMY

SLIMY Word 5: SMELT

SMELT Word 6: DRESS

DRESS Word 7: CATCH

CATCH Word 8: VODKA

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1395 Answers For November 19, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: CLINK

CLINK Word 2: NERVE

NERVE Word 3: SCOOP

SCOOP Word 4: POLKA

POLKA Word 5: SQUAD

SQUAD Word 6: PRIOR

PRIOR Word 7: FRONT

FRONT Word 8: EMPTY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!