Today’s Octordle #1397 Hints And Answers – November 21, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1397 answers for November 21, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1397 Hints For November 21, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 18 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are R, R, E, E, Y, R, R, O

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are P, E, A, I, M, G, B, I

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1397 Answers For November 21, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1397:

Click to reveal Octordle #1397 Answers for November 21, 2025 Word 1: PIPER

PIPER Word 2: EAGER

EAGER Word 3: ADOBE

ADOBE Word 4: IRATE

IRATE Word 5: MANLY

MANLY Word 6: GONER

GONER Word 7: BUYER

BUYER Word 8: INTRO

Solving this set felt smooth, with a generous spread of vowels that kept crossings clear and only a couple of doubled letter entries acting as natural anchors. The mix of opening consonants gave a nice variety without feeling chaotic, and the endings leaned just enough toward a few letters to suggest patterns without giving anything away too quickly. The lack of rare consonants kept the difficulty on the friendly side, so overall it played as a fair, accessible puzzle, and I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1397 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 21, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 21, 2025: Word 1: SHIFT

SHIFT Word 2: PITCH

PITCH Word 3: GHOST

GHOST Word 4: CRUDE

CRUDE Word 5: CLIMB

CLIMB Word 6: TRAIT

TRAIT Word 7: RISEN

RISEN Word 8: PLUSH

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1397 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1397 for November 21, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 21, 2025 Word 1: DANDY

DANDY Word 2: ACTOR

ACTOR Word 3: PIXEL

PIXEL Word 4: GNASH

GNASH Word 5: GORGE

GORGE Word 6: MEDIC

MEDIC Word 7: TESTY

TESTY Word 8: DOUGH

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1397 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1397 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 21, 2025 Word 1: DRIER

DRIER Word 2: CHARD

CHARD Word 3: FLASK

FLASK Word 4: JOINT

JOINT Word 5: HUMID

HUMID Word 6: SIGHT

SIGHT Word 7: DRILL

DRILL Word 8: GRAFT

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1396 Answers For November 20, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: DITTY

DITTY Word 2: WISER

WISER Word 3: FORGE

FORGE Word 4: MEATY

MEATY Word 5: UNCUT

UNCUT Word 6: UPPER

UPPER Word 7: BELCH

BELCH Word 8: PASTE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!