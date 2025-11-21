Today’s Octordle #1398 Hints And Answers – November 22, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1398 answers for November 22, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1398 Hints For November 22, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are T, R, Y, L, H, K, G, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are C, I, E, N, S, A, C, G

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1398 Answers For November 22, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1398:

Click to reveal Octordle #1398 Answers for November 22, 2025 Word 1: COUNT

COUNT Word 2: INTER

INTER Word 3: ENTRY

ENTRY Word 4: NAVAL

NAVAL Word 5: STASH

STASH Word 6: ABACK

ABACK Word 7: CLING

CLING Word 8: GUISE

Solving this set felt solid and controlled, with a modest vowel pool that still gave just enough support for crossings and a few repeated letter forms acting as handy anchors without dominating the grid. The spread of opening consonants made progress feel measured, while the varied endings provided a nice mix of hard and soft finishes that kept things from feeling monotonous. The absence of rare consonants kept the difficulty on the fair side, relying more on pattern spotting than letter obscurity. Overall it came across as a clean, balanced puzzle, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1398 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 22, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 22, 2025: Word 1: GIVEN

GIVEN Word 2: WRIST

WRIST Word 3: BLAZE

BLAZE Word 4: LUCID

LUCID Word 5: WORRY

WORRY Word 6: THERE

THERE Word 7: PORCH

PORCH Word 8: GLOSS

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1398 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1398 for November 22, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 22, 2025 Word 1: TOKEN

TOKEN Word 2: FABLE

FABLE Word 3: RAINY

RAINY Word 4: DRILL

DRILL Word 5: MASON

MASON Word 6: HUNKY

HUNKY Word 7: FEMUR

FEMUR Word 8: EIGHT

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1398 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1398 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 22, 2025 Word 1: INERT

INERT Word 2: AGING

AGING Word 3: HARDY

HARDY Word 4: VAULT

VAULT Word 5: TEARY

TEARY Word 6: RUDER

RUDER Word 7: EMCEE

EMCEE Word 8: EXTOL

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1397 Answers For November 21, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: PIPER

PIPER Word 2: EAGER

EAGER Word 3: ADOBE

ADOBE Word 4: IRATE

IRATE Word 5: MANLY

MANLY Word 6: GONER

GONER Word 7: BUYER

BUYER Word 8: INTRO

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!