Today’s Octordle #1399 Hints And Answers – November 23, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1399 answers for November 23, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1399 Hints For November 23, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are E, E, Y, T, Y, R, W, C

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are L, S, P, B, R, S, M, M

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1399 Answers For November 23, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1399:

Click to reveal Octordle #1399 Answers for November 23, 2025 Word 1: LOUSE

LOUSE Word 2: STORE

STORE Word 3: POESY

POESY Word 4: BURST

BURST Word 5: RAINY

RAINY Word 6: SHEER

SHEER Word 7: MACAW

MACAW Word 8: MAGIC

Solving this set felt clean and steady, with a healthy vowel count that made crossings cooperative and a couple of doubled letter entries providing natural anchors without overpowering the rest of the grid; the variety in both openings and endings kept things lively while still feeling coherent, and the absence of rare consonants meant the challenge came more from pattern spotting than from obscurity, so overall it played as a fair, approachable puzzle and I would rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1399 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 23, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 23, 2025: Word 1: CRUST

CRUST Word 2: POWER

POWER Word 3: NEVER

NEVER Word 4: TEASE

TEASE Word 5: DISCO

DISCO Word 6: WAGER

WAGER Word 7: RACER

RACER Word 8: PLATE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1399 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1399 for November 23, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 23, 2025 Word 1: PLAID

PLAID Word 2: PINCH

PINCH Word 3: LUSTY

LUSTY Word 4: BROOK

BROOK Word 5: AMINO

AMINO Word 6: LUCRE

LUCRE Word 7: MOTEL

MOTEL Word 8: OAKEN

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1399 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1399 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 23, 2025 Word 1: RELIC

RELIC Word 2: NEWLY

NEWLY Word 3: TRYST

TRYST Word 4: SCALD

SCALD Word 5: GAVEL

GAVEL Word 6: LIMIT

LIMIT Word 7: BIRTH

BIRTH Word 8: AGAPE

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1398 Answers For November 22, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: COUNT

COUNT Word 2: INTER

INTER Word 3: ENTRY

ENTRY Word 4: NAVAL

NAVAL Word 5: STASH

STASH Word 6: ABACK

ABACK Word 7: CLING

CLING Word 8: GUISE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!