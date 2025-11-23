Today’s Octordle #1400 Hints And Answers – November 24, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1400 answers for November 24, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1400 Hints For November 24, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are R, E, E, R, R, L, S, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are W, M, S, V, I, T, P, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 8 uncommon letters.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1400 Answers For November 24, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1400:

Click to reveal Octordle #1400 Answers for November 24, 2025 Word 1: WATER

WATER Word 2: MELEE

MELEE Word 3: SHINE

SHINE Word 4: VICAR

VICAR Word 5: IDLER

IDLER Word 6: TUBAL

TUBAL Word 7: PRESS

PRESS Word 8: BARGE

Today’s puzzle offered a satisfyingly grounded collection of vocabulary. The board leaned heavily into tangible nouns and defined roles, steering clear of abstract concepts that often trip players up. There was a delightful contrast between the chaotic energy of the second word and the serene, classic nature of the first. While the fourth word introduced a slightly niche ecclesiastical term, the remaining words relied on strong, common consonants, making for a smooth and logical solve without too many “trap” patterns.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1400 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 24, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 24, 2025: Word 1: SHOOK

SHOOK Word 2: MONTH

MONTH Word 3: GROAN

GROAN Word 4: DRESS

DRESS Word 5: INBOX

INBOX Word 6: THIGH

THIGH Word 7: VIDEO

VIDEO Word 8: BROKE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1400 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1400 for November 24, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 24, 2025 Word 1: EPOXY

EPOXY Word 2: LOWLY

LOWLY Word 3: BLOWN

BLOWN Word 4: OCTET

OCTET Word 5: GUISE

GUISE Word 6: WIDEN

WIDEN Word 7: VALVE

VALVE Word 8: QUASH

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1400 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1400 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 24, 2025 Word 1: RELIC

RELIC Word 2: NEWLY

NEWLY Word 3: TRYST

TRYST Word 4: SCALD

SCALD Word 5: GAVEL

GAVEL Word 6: LIMIT

LIMIT Word 7: BIRTH

BIRTH Word 8: AGAPE

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1399 Answers For November 23, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: LOUSE

LOUSE Word 2: STORE

STORE Word 3: POESY

POESY Word 4: BURST

BURST Word 5: RAINY

RAINY Word 6: SHEER

SHEER Word 7: MACAW

MACAW Word 8: MAGIC

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!