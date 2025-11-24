Today’s Octordle #1401 Hints And Answers – November 25, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1401 answers for November 25, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1401 Hints For November 25, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 13 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are K, S, Y, H, Y, G, E, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are F, M, T, Q, T, A, B, W

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1401 Answers For November 25, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1401:

Click to reveal Octordle #1401 Answers for November 25, 2025 Word 1: FRISK

FRISK Word 2: MUCUS

MUCUS Word 3: TODDY

TODDY Word 4: QUASH

QUASH Word 5: TANGY

TANGY Word 6: AGING

AGING Word 7: BRINE

BRINE Word 8: WEARY

Solving this set felt nicely varied, with a slightly leaner vowel pool that still gave just enough support for steady crossings and a handful of doubled-letter patterns acting as natural anchors without making anything too obvious; the mix of sharp and softer word endings kept the grid feeling lively, and the single uncommon consonant added a small spike of interest rather than real difficulty, so overall it played as a fair, engaging puzzle that I would rate 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1401 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 25, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 25, 2025: Word 1: GLIDE

GLIDE Word 2: SHADY

SHADY Word 3: LUCKY

LUCKY Word 4: DANCE

DANCE Word 5: SWARM

SWARM Word 6: STAMP

STAMP Word 7: GRASP

GRASP Word 8: MOTEL

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1401 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1401 for November 25, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 25, 2025 Word 1: DAFFY

DAFFY Word 2: SPORT

SPORT Word 3: LOCUS

LOCUS Word 4: NANNY

NANNY Word 5: FLASK

FLASK Word 6: PULPY

PULPY Word 7: STEEP

STEEP Word 8: CIVIC

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1401 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1401 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 25, 2025 Word 1: WRACK

WRACK Word 2: STOKE

STOKE Word 3: DRYLY

DRYLY Word 4: BASIS

BASIS Word 5: CLOUD

CLOUD Word 6: BLOND

BLOND Word 7: EVOKE

EVOKE Word 8: CHILD

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1400 Answers For November 24, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: WATER

WATER Word 2: MELEE

MELEE Word 3: SHINE

SHINE Word 4: VICAR

VICAR Word 5: IDLER

IDLER Word 6: TUBAL

TUBAL Word 7: PRESS

PRESS Word 8: BARGE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!