Today’s Octordle #1402 Hints And Answers – November 26, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1402 answers for November 26, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1402 Hints For November 26, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are R, Y, G, E, E, O, D, H

The starting letters for today's Octordle are O, I, A, G, S, L, S, N

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1402 Answers For November 26, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1402:

Click to reveal Octordle #1402 Answers for November 26, 2025 Word 1: OFFER

OFFER Word 2: IVORY

IVORY Word 3: APING

APING Word 4: GRIPE

GRIPE Word 5: SAUCE

SAUCE Word 6: LIMBO

LIMBO Word 7: SHARD

SHARD Word 8: NINTH

Solving this set felt pleasantly smooth, with a generous vowel presence that made crossings clear and just a couple of repeated letter patterns offering early anchors without over-signposting anything; the variety in opening and closing letters kept the grid feeling lively but still coherent, and the lack of rare consonants meant the challenge stayed focused on pattern recognition rather than obscurity, so overall it played as a fair, approachable puzzle and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1402 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 26, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 26, 2025: Word 1: GRACE

GRACE Word 2: GOOFY

GOOFY Word 3: TOUCH

TOUCH Word 4: LARGE

LARGE Word 5: CRAFT

CRAFT Word 6: GRAPE

GRAPE Word 7: FENCE

FENCE Word 8: SHARK

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1402 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1402 for November 26, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 26, 2025 Word 1: VISOR

VISOR Word 2: STOOD

STOOD Word 3: CLICK

CLICK Word 4: ORGAN

ORGAN Word 5: URBAN

URBAN Word 6: COMET

COMET Word 7: LEAKY

LEAKY Word 8: MAVEN

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1402 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1402 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 26, 2025 Word 1: JEWEL

JEWEL Word 2: SPIKE

SPIKE Word 3: SPICE

SPICE Word 4: CHECK

CHECK Word 5: GAZER

GAZER Word 6: BASIC

BASIC Word 7: BROTH

BROTH Word 8: SLEEK

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1401 Answers For November 25, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: FRISK

FRISK Word 2: MUCUS

MUCUS Word 3: TODDY

TODDY Word 4: QUASH

QUASH Word 5: TANGY

TANGY Word 6: AGING

AGING Word 7: BRINE

BRINE Word 8: WEARY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!