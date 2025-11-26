Today’s Octordle #1403 Hints And Answers – November 27, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1403 answers for November 27, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1403 Hints For November 27, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 1 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are D, E, Y, E, R, M, P, N

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are F, G, P, Q, R, P, T, O

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1403 Answers For November 27, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1403:

Click to reveal Octordle #1403 Answers for November 27, 2025 Word 1: FIEND

FIEND Word 2: GLARE

GLARE Word 3: PHONY

PHONY Word 4: QUOTE

QUOTE Word 5: RUMOR

RUMOR Word 6: PRISM

PRISM Word 7: TRAMP

TRAMP Word 8: OLDEN

Solving this set felt steady and controlled, with a moderate vowel pool that kept crossings workable without making anything feel too obvious, and just a single repeated letter pattern acting as a subtle anchor rather than a giveaway; the mix of opening consonants and the varied final letters created a nice balance between sharp and softer endings, and the solitary uncommon consonant added a small touch of character without pushing the difficulty too high, so overall it played as a fair, slightly thoughtful puzzle and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1403 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 27, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 27, 2025: Word 1: RUSTY

RUSTY Word 2: PULSE

PULSE Word 3: SNORT

SNORT Word 4: GLOAT

GLOAT Word 5: TRADE

TRADE Word 6: IVORY

IVORY Word 7: QUEEN

QUEEN Word 8: WATCH

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1403 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1403 for November 27, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 27, 2025 Word 1: CHAIN

CHAIN Word 2: CHUCK

CHUCK Word 3: PINTO

PINTO Word 4: JUMPY

JUMPY Word 5: SIXTY

SIXTY Word 6: STOIC

STOIC Word 7: MUSHY

MUSHY Word 8: ARRAY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1403 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1403 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 27, 2025 Word 1: RIVET

RIVET Word 2: SWORN

SWORN Word 3: DONUT

DONUT Word 4: FULLY

FULLY Word 5: BRUNT

BRUNT Word 6: MOURN

MOURN Word 7: CACTI

CACTI Word 8: ALIBI

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1402 Answers For November 26, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: OFFER

OFFER Word 2: IVORY

IVORY Word 3: APING

APING Word 4: GRIPE

GRIPE Word 5: SAUCE

SAUCE Word 6: LIMBO

LIMBO Word 7: SHARD

SHARD Word 8: NINTH

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!