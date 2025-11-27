Today’s Octordle #1404 Hints And Answers – November 28, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1404 answers for November 28, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1404 Hints For November 28, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 1 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are P, E, H, A, E, E, T, A

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are B, B, W, S, V, S, V, D

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1404 Answers For November 28, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1404:

Click to reveal Octordle #1404 Answers for November 28, 2025 Word 1: BICEP

BICEP Word 2: BROKE

BROKE Word 3: WEIGH

WEIGH Word 4: SCUBA

SCUBA Word 5: VERGE

VERGE Word 6: SHADE

SHADE Word 7: VOMIT

VOMIT Word 8: DOGMA

Solving this set felt smooth and controlled, with a healthy but not overpowering vowel presence and only a single repeated-letter entry giving a gentle anchor rather than an obvious giveaway; the mix of starting and ending consonants kept the grid feeling varied without ever becoming chaotic, and the absence of rare letters meant the challenge stayed focused on pattern recognition instead of obscurity, so overall it played as a fair, approachable puzzle and I would rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1404 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 28, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 28, 2025: Word 1: WEIRD

WEIRD Word 2: BRIDE

BRIDE Word 3: QUACK

QUACK Word 4: CARGO

CARGO Word 5: BLOAT

BLOAT Word 6: SEVEN

SEVEN Word 7: SONIC

SONIC Word 8: GREEN

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1404 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1404 for November 28, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 28, 2025 Word 1: LANKY

LANKY Word 2: WHIFF

WHIFF Word 3: PESTO

PESTO Word 4: DECOR

DECOR Word 5: AMITY

AMITY Word 6: SURGE

SURGE Word 7: AMBER

AMBER Word 8: MIRTH

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1404 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1404 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 28, 2025 Word 1: NASAL

NASAL Word 2: MUCUS

MUCUS Word 3: RETCH

RETCH Word 4: FLAME

FLAME Word 5: BENCH

BENCH Word 6: VILLA

VILLA Word 7: OMBRE

OMBRE Word 8: GLORY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1403 Answers For November 27, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: FIEND

FIEND Word 2: GLARE

GLARE Word 3: PHONY

PHONY Word 4: QUOTE

QUOTE Word 5: RUMOR

RUMOR Word 6: PRISM

PRISM Word 7: TRAMP

TRAMP Word 8: OLDEN

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!